Comanchero bikie boss Allan Meehan unveils gold-plated Harley Davidson V-Rod motorbike

Comanchero bike boss Allan Meehan has revealed his spectacular new ride on social media.

The infamous gang leader unveiled his flashy custom Harley Davidson V-Rod with Comanchero paintwork and a striking gold frame and engine.

Regular models of the collectors’ special – now discontinued – are currently on sale in Australia for up to $100,000.

But bike experts say the gold finish and unique paint design make Meehan’s stunning bike virtually priceless.

Meehan took to Instagram to reveal the machine in a video story featuring the custom club color design, featured on the soundtrack to Wiz Khalifa’s Black and Yellow.

A giant gold handlebar dominates and transforms the drag racer into a classic chopper style with glittering gold wheels, glittering belt guard and gold engine casing.

Even the kickstand, brakes, clutch, gearshift and footpegs are gold-plated, although it’s unclear whether it’s gold-plated or gold-colored chrome.

The bike’s tank and seat are jet black with the two parallel stripes in the club’s signature yellow, embossed with ‘Comanchero’ and tattoo-style demonic skulls, while the seat carries the club crest.

The bike appears to be registered in NSW according to the license plate attached to the fender, but the number is hidden by black tape.

Meehan has become a regular poster on Instagram in recent weeks, although his photos and videos rarely stay online for long.

Last month, photos of him in a shabby robe appeared as police showed up at his door in the Southern Highlands.

After comments were made about his nightwear, he returned to Instagram in a $1000 Versace robe, again in the signature club yellow and black color scheme.

He appeared in the photo in matching color with his wife, but she was wearing a more modest $55 Winnie the Pooh pajamas from Peter Alexander.

Meehan’s new motorcycle is a classic that is in high demand among Harley Davidson enthusiasts, and many now cost more second-hand than when they were new.

It was in production between 1999 and 2017 and features a 1131cc or 1247cc engine, developed in collaboration with Porsche, with an output of 115 to 125 hp.

The belt-driven fat rear tire is designed to take riders who can scream at 100 km/h in less than four seconds to a top speed of over 200 km/h.

It was designed to compete with the Japanese and American muscle bikes and featured liquid cooling and double overhead camshafts.

In a whimsical design, the ‘fuel tank’ is actually the cover for the coolant port and air filter, effectively storing the gasoline under the seat.

Motorcycle Cruiser judged it a winner, adding, “The V-Rod was meant to bring in more than the usual suspects, and it succeeded.”

The new Comancheros boss has posted that he wants to get $1 million for the biker gang’s first public photos of the sergeant-at-arms since he was shot 10 times in an underworld hit

Over the past week, Mehan has posted a series of photos alongside Tarek Zahed and other staff, all decked out in designer clothes and jewelery at a Melbourne restaurant.

Zahed miraculously survived an assassination attempt at Bodyfit Gym in Sydney’s Auburn in May, when more than 20 bullets were fired into the health club.

The ‘Balenciaga Bikie’ was taken to hospital in critical condition and operated on with gunshot wounds to his head and body, including one that went right through his eyeball. His brother Omar, 39, was killed in the shooting.

Meehan posted another photo from Sunday’s celebration, this time demanding a significant payment from the media for displaying his content.

“Charge the media that they continue to use your photos,” said one follower, before Meehan replied that he would demand “1 MILLION EURO.”

Comanchero boss Tarek Zahed (left) was seen in public for the first time since being shot 10 times in the latest escalation of the Sydney gang war

A second photo showed Meehan kissing Zahed on the cheek with the caption ‘God bless the sarg’

The head of Comancheros has also attracted a famous new following, with convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby enjoying his new positions.

Meehan posted the first photo of Zahed since the shooting that nearly killed him on Sunday.

“Welcome back Tarek ‘hard2kill’ Zahed,” Meehan captioned the image shared on Instagram.

Doctors were amazed at Zahed’s speedy recovery, which saw him discharge from the hospital less than two months later after lengthy discussions about whether he should have limbs amputated.

Meehan shared a photo with his arm around a grinning Zahed posing with a single finger raised.

They were joined by two others, one a heavily tattooed man holding up three fingers, while the other raised his middle finger toward the camera.

They appear to be in an upscale eatery with a bottle of Gray Goose Vodka visible in the foreground.

Despite being shot at 10 times, there are no visible scars on the face of the cyclist wearing dark sunglasses in the photo.

A source said he lost completely vision in his right eye, rendering him virtually blind because he already had reduced vision in his left eye.