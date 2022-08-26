Comanchero bikie boss Allan Meehan splashes $25,683 on Sydney Harbour love boat cru

Comanchero bikie Allan Meehan has been snapped smooching wife Elise on a luxury yacht, in a picture estimated to have cost the flamboyant gang boss $25,683.

In a photo posted on Friday, Meehan wore an outfit of designer clothes and jewellery worth $7,000, including his signature gold and black Versace silk shirt.

His wife also wore Versace with Balenciaga and Armani accessories costing around $5,000 – on a yacht that can cost up to $14,000 to hire for half a day.

The new photo comes a day after the gang leader unveiled his $100,000-plus custom-built Harley Davidson V-Rod with a Comanchero paint job and an eye-catching gold frame and engine.

The ‘power couple’ took to Sydney Harbour sporting a combined value of almost $12,000

Meehan wore an impressive Versace medusa plaque necklace valued at almost $2,000, a Versace watch worth nearly $3,000 and a $1,800 Versace silk shirt.

Wife Elise carried a $3,000 Balenciaga handbag, wore a $1,300-Versace t-shirt Versace sunglasses and an Armani watch valued at a more modest $434.

The pair could be saving some pennies as Meehan’s ripped white shorts look like a $50 H&M find and Elise’s skirt may be a humble $55 Cecilia mini skirt from Oh So Fetch.

And the private luxury super yacht seen in the photo can cost up to $14,000 to charter for a four-hour harbour cruise – bringing the final bill for the day out to $25,683.

Meehan’s shameless social media post was captioned: ‘She gives me power.’

‘You’re a lucky man bud. She’s gorgeous,’ said one admirer, while another said, ‘When a man has a powerful women, the man is pretty much untouchable.’

‘Power couple,’ said another.

Social media users congratulated the ‘power couple’ pair on Meehan’s Instagram (pictured)

The glamorous shot came after Meehan showcased his new Harley Davidson V-Rod motorcycle this week.

Regular models of the collectors’ special – which has now been discontinued – are currently on sale in Australia for up to $100,000.

But motorcycle experts say the gold finish and unique paint design make Meehan’s stunning bike virtually priceless.

The new national president of the Comancheros bikie gang and wife Elise have also shown off their pyjamas online

The notorious gang leader unveiled his flashy custom-built Harley Davidson V-Rod this week with a Comanchero paint job – and an eye-catching gold frame and engine

A breakdown of the $12,000 estimated worth of threads the pair wore Balenciaga Women’s Villie Small Handbag $2,950 Versace Women’s White Safety-pin Knot Cropped T-shirt $1,132 Armani Ceramica Silver Womens’ AR1443 Ceramic Roman Letter Watch $434 Versace La Coupe des Dieux-print silk shirt $1,855 Versace Sunglasses $340 Versace medusa plaque detail necklace $1,957 Versace Medusa Icon watch $2,910 H&M White Shorts $50 Cecilia Mini Skirt $55 Total: $11,683 AUD

Meehan took to Instagram to reveal the machine in a video story showcasing its custom club colours design, to the soundtrack of Wiz Khalifa’s Black and Yellow.

Giant gold handlebars dominate and turn the drag racer into a classic chopper-style with glitzy gold wheels, glistening belt guard and golden engine casing.

Even the kickstand, brakes, clutch, gear lever and foot pegs are gilded, although it’s unclear if it’s gold-plated or golden chrome.

The tank and seat of the bike are jet black with the two parallel stripes in the club’s signature yellow, embossed with ‘Comanchero’ and tattoo-style demonic skulls, while the seat bears the club badge.

The bike appears to be registered in NSW according to the number plate attached to the mudguard – but the number has been hidden by black masking tape.

Meehan has become a regular poster on Instagram in recent weeks although his pictures and videos rarely remain online for long.

Last month pictures emerged of him in a scruffy dressing gown when police turned up at his door in the Southern Highlands.

After comments were made about his nightwear, he returned to Instagram in a $1000 Versace dressing gown, again in the trademark club yellow and black colours.

He appeared in the photograph alongside his wife in matching colour – but she had on more humble $55 Winnie the Pooh pyjamas from Peter Alexander.

Meehan’s new motorbike is a classic that’s in high demand among Harley Davidson aficionados, with many costing more now second hand than they did when new.

Meehan took to Instagram to reveal the machine in a video story showcasing its custom club colours design, to the soundtrack of Wiz Khalifa’s Black and Yellow

It was in production between 1999 and 2017 and boasts either a 1131cc or 1247cc engine, developed with Porsche, putting out between 115 to 125HP.

Its belt-driven fat rear tyre is designed to take riders screaming up to 100kmh in under four seconds before powering on to a top speed of more than 200kmh.

It was designed to compete with the Japanese and American muscle bikes and featured liquid cooling and double overhead camshafts.

In an quirk of design the ‘fuel tank’ is actually the cover for the coolant port and air filter, with the petrol actually stored under the seat area.

Motorcycle Cruiser rated it a winner and added: ‘The V-Rod was intended to bring in more than the usual suspects, and it did.’

The new Comancheros boss posted that he wants to be paid €1million for the first public photos of the bikie gang’s sergeant-at-arms since he was shot 10 times in an underworld hit

Over the past month Meehan has posted a series of images alongside Tarek Zahed and other associates, all decked out in designer clothes and jewellery at a Melbourne restaurant.

Zahed in May miraculously survived an assassination attempt at Bodyfit Gym in Sydney’s Auburn when more than 20 bullets were fired inside the health club.

The ‘Balenciaga Bikie’ was rushed to hospital in critical condition and was taken into surgery with bullet wounds to his head and body, including one that pierced straight through his eyeball. His brother Omar, 39, was killed during the shooting.

Meehan posted another picture from Sunday’s celebration, this time demanding a significant payment from the media for running his content.

‘Charge the media they keep using your photos,’ a follower said, before Meehan replied he’d demand ‘1MILLION EUROS’.

Comanchero boss Tarek Zahed (left) was spotted in public for the first time since he was shot 10 times in the latest escalation of Sydney’s gangland war

A second photo showed Meehan kissing Zahed on the cheek captioned ‘God bless the sarg’

The Comancheros head honcho has also attracted a famous new followers, with convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby enjoying his new posts.

Meehan on last week posted the first image of Zahed since the shooting that nearly killed him.

‘Welcome back Tarek “hard2kill” Zahed,’ Meehan captioned the image shared on Instagram.

Doctors were astonished by Zahed’s rapid recovery that saw him released from hospital less than two months later following lengthy discussions about whether he would need limbs amputated.

Meehan shared a photo with his arm around a smirking Zahed who posed with a single finger raised.

Zahed was rushed to hospital in critical condition and was taken into surgery with bullet wounds to his head and body, including one that pierced straight through his eyeball. His brother Omar, 39, was killed during the shooting at the Bodyfit health club in Auburn, Sydney (pictured)

They were joined by two others, one a heavily-tattooed man holding up three fingers while the other raised his middle finger to the camera.

They appear to be at a fancy eatery with a bottle of Grey Goose Vodka visible in the foreground.

Despite being being shot 10 times, there are no visible scars on the face of the bikie hard man who is wearing dark sunglasses in the photo.

A source said he has completely lost sight in his right eye, rendering him virtually blind as he already had reduced vision in his left eye.