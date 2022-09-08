Columbia University ranked as WORST for free speech, with debate stifled and academics censured

A free speech watchdog has ranked New York’s elite college, Columbia University, as the worst in the nation for tolerating alternative views on campus, receiving a “poor” score after taking disciplinary action against seven academics .

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) monitoring group also awarded low scores to the University of Pennsylvania, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Georgetown University and Skidmore College.

The University of Chicago came first for campus free speech, scoring 77.9 points out of 100. Kansas State University, Purdue University, Mississippi State University and Oklahoma State University rounded out the top five.

The score card comes amid a long simmering debate about free speech, culture canceling and deplatforming on US campuses, and whether so-called “snowflake” students deserve protection from opinions they find hurtful.

The watchdog’s CEO, Greg Lukianoff, released the ranking of 208 top schools, saying the “situation for free speech and academic freedom has been in turmoil for decades” and “has gotten much worse in recent years.”

“Our new and improved rankings are designed to reward universities that protect and defend free speech, while also enabling students and parents who care about freedom of speech to opt out of or support universities that do not” , says Lukianoff.

Columbia University was ranked the worst in the nation for free speech. Conservative and liberal students often said they felt that class debate was being suppressed

Abortion, racial inequality and Covid-19 vaccine mandates were the three most controversial topics, researchers found in a nationwide study

Deplatforming would-be speakers straying from the liberal mainstream remains popular, researchers found

Rival protests between students seeking to deplatform a potential speaker on campus and free speech activists have been common in colleges for the past decade. Pictured: A demonstration at the University of California, Berkeley, in 2017

Schools were assessed on their formal policies on freedom of expression, deplatforming incidents, the number of academics sanctioned and the opinions of students in a survey that gathered responses from 45,000 nationwide.

Columbia only got 9.9 out of 100 points. The score was brought down for being the “most egregious offender” in punishing seven scholars, including two fired, one of whom was a regular faculty member.

FIRE has highlighted the case of psychiatry department chair Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman, who faced an investigation, suspension and demotion for tweeting about a black model, writing, “Whether she’s a work of art or a freak of nature, she’s a beautiful sight to behold.”

Dinah PoKempner, adjunct professor at Columbia University, was fired last April for using expletives in a Zoom lecture

It also mentions Dinah PoKempner, an adjunct professor who was fired last April after repeatedly using the “N-word” during a Zoom lecture on hate speech, while recounting a conversation with students.

Researchers found that there was only one conservative student for every 6.8 liberal campus, and free speech was poorly supported on campus. Only a third of students said they rarely, if ever, did self-censorship in college.

A Columbia student, who described herself as politically moderate, told researchers she felt she couldn’t express conservative views “because of leftists’ sensitivity” in the classroom, the 36-page report says.

Another said they were unable to express their opinion which is “perhaps too far right”. A self-proclaimed liberal complained of “no room for nuance in discussion” and how alternative views were written off as “racist and stupid.”

Columbia did not respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

The University of Chicago, on the other hand, has been hailed as a bastion of free speech since the 2014 publication of a creed for promoting “vivid and fearless freedom of debate” and protecting the expression of all.

Many students said they were uncomfortable disagreeing with a professor or expressing controversial points of view in class

Researchers noted how the college this year defended political scientist John Mearsheimer for his controversial analysis that the West — not Russia — was primarily responsible for the war in Ukraine.

Still, researchers warned that self-censorship was “pervasive” in all U.S. colleges. About 63 percent of those surveyed said they were concerned about losing face because they were misunderstood. Conservatives were more affected by this than liberals.

Just over one in five said they were under pressure to avoid sensitive topics in class, while 22 percent said they often self-censor. Abortion, racial inequality and Covid-19 mandates were the three most controversial topics, researchers found.

Deplatforming potential speakers who deviate from the liberal mainstream remains popular, researchers found. About half of the students would ban anyone who calls Black Lives Matter a hate group or that transgender people have a mental disorder.

“The fact that so many students are silencing themselves and silencing each other is an indictment of campus culture,” said researcher Sean Stevens.

‘How can students develop their own voice and ideas at university if they’re too scared to interact with each other?’

While the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibits the government from restricting individuals’ freedom of expression, private institutions such as schools and corporations are allowed to set their own rules.

Polls by the Pew Research Center and others show that younger Americans are increasingly saying that feeling safe and comfortable was more important than allowing others to speak freely.