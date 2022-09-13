Columbia University drops SIXTEEN places in influential US News & World Report rankings

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

One of the best of the Ivy League has seen a major drop in the US News & World Report university rankings after a clash in which a math professor accused the university of tampering with statistics used in the rankings.

Columbia University dropped from second to 18th in the influential rankings released Monday, announcing last weekend that they were withdrawing.

The magazine said in a statement that it “needs a high-ranking academic official to testify to all data submitted directly by institutions.”

Columbia had previously said it would disprove Professor Dr. Michael Thaddeus, who accused the school of submitting poor data on class size and number of senior professors.

The university told the New York Times“While many of Columbia’s undergraduate classes have long had fewer than 20 students, the previous methods used resulted in overreporting of classes with fewer than 20 students and underreporting of classes with between 20 and 29 students.”

Columbia University dropped from second to 18th in the influential ranking released Monday, announcing last weekend that they were withdrawing

Columbia had previously said it would disprove Professor Dr. Michael Thaddeus (pictured), who accused the school of submitting poor data on class sizes and the number of higher education professors

On Friday, the university admitted that they were using “outdated or wrong methodologies.”

They have apologized for the poor data, saying, “We deeply regret the shortcomings in our previous reporting and are determined to do better.”

According to the Times, the magazine receives errors in data submitted by schools every year, but Columbia is arguably the most prestigious to receive the charge against the magazine.

US News & World Report did not accuse the school of intentionally falsifying their records, adding that it does not have an independent accountant to audit.

Columbia argues that whether the errors were intentional or not, the problem is what they call the “complexity” of how the data is recorded and reported.

According to the Times, the magazine receives errors in data submitted by schools every year, but Columbia is arguably the most prestigious to charge the magazine against the magazine.

Jed Macosko, a physics professor at Wake Forest and the head of a rival company trying to formulate an “objective” ranking that the schools can’t set, lamented the power US News & World Report has.

Thaddeus has criticized the ranking’s methodology in his accusations, saying it no longer relies enough on a survey of university presidents and is now solely concerned with analytical data.

He also believes it is too easy to play the system with, with US News & World Report admitting that it relies on the integrity of the schools.

This year’s rankings ranked Princeton, MIT, Harvard, Yale and Stanford in the top five.

Jed Macosko, a physics professor at Wake Forest and the head of a rival company trying to formulate an “objective” ranking that the schools can’t set, lamented the power US News & World Report has.

Macosko said, “I wish US News wasn’t so powerful because it creates a bad dynamic. So if the person in charge wants you to be number 18, they can mix up the US News rankings until you are number 18.”

US News & World Report told the time it is a customer service company that operates with the “highest level of integrity” and says Columbia withdrew from this year’s rankings that they had to use datasets without their information.