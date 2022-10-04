Columbia professor says it’s widely believed the US was behind the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage

A Columbia University economist has claimed that the United States may be behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, stating that several journalists have said that they believe it was an attack directed by Washington, but that they are not able to report it.

Jeffrey Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, appeared on Bloomberg TV on Monday and was asked about the Ukraine conflict.

Seismologists in Denmark and Sweden said a week ago that they had detected two powerful explosions near the Nord Stream pipeline leak on Monday, and the explosions were in the water, not under the seabed.

Most analysts in the West have blamed Russia, accusing them of trying to escalate the conflict and pressure Europe to withdraw its support for Kiev.

Sachs, an adviser to top UN leaders and a friend of Bonos, who was an adviser to the Yeltsin government in Russia from 1991 to 1994, said he suspected the opposite.

Influential economist and UN adviser Jeffrey Sachs said on Monday that he ‘would bet’ that the US was behind the sabotage of Nord Stream

Tom Keene, the Bloomberg host, interrupted when Sachs said he believed the United States was responsible for the pipeline explosion

The pipeline leak was seen on September 27 as seen from a Danish F-16

“I bet (the explosion) was an American act, maybe the United States and Poland,” he said.

‘That’s speculation.’

“Jeff, we have to stop there,” said Tom Keene, the Bloomberg host. ‘Why do you feel it was an American act? What evidence do you have for that?’

Sachs said he saw several reasons.

“Well, first of all, there is direct radar evidence that US military helicopters, normally based in Gdansk, were circling this area,” Sachs said.

“We also had the threat from the United States [President Biden] earlier this year that “one way or another we will end Nord Stream.”

‘We also had a remarkable statement from [US] Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken on Friday at a press conference where he said “it’s also a huge opportunity.”

‘It’s a strange way to talk if you’re concerned about piracy of vital international infrastructure.’

Biden on February 7, standing next to the new chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, stated at a White House press conference that the United States would “bring an end” to the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine.

The pipeline is not yet operational but should come online later this year.

“If Russia invades — meaning tanks or troops crossing the border into Ukraine — then there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2. We will put an end to that,” Biden said.

Joe Biden, seen Monday, said in February that if Russia invades Ukraine, the world will “bring an end” to Nord Stream 2

When pressed for details on how he would keep that promise since the pipeline is not under US control, Biden did not elaborate.

“I promise you, we will be able to do it,” he told reporters.

Sachs seized on Biden’s words.

“I know it goes against our narrative, you’re not allowed to say these things in the West, but the thing is all over the world, when I talk to people, they think the US did it,” he continued Sachs. .

‘Even journalists at our newspapers who are involved tell me ‘of course’ [the U.S. did it]but it does not appear in our media.

President Vladimir Putin said Friday that the United States and its allies blew up Nord Stream.

“The sanctions were not enough for the Anglo-Saxons: they turned to sabotage,” he said.

The Kremlin said claims of Russian responsibility were “stupid” and Russian officials have said Washington had a motive as it wants to sell more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe.

The White House has denied the charge that it was responsible, and Biden said Friday that damage to Nord Stream was a deliberate act of sabotage.

Sachs said he was ‘on the side of peace’ and was deeply concerned about the conflict and the possibility of nuclear war.

“Russia feels that this war is at the core of its security interests,” he said.

“The United States insists that it will do everything to support Ukraine’s defeat of Russia. Russia views this as a proxy war with the US. Whatever one thinks of this, this is the path to extraordinary, dangerous escalation.’

He said that Western media were distorting the situation to suggest that the whole world was united against Russia.

“Much of the world watches these events with horror, and much of the world does not like this NATO expansion, which they interpret as the heart of this,” Sachs said.

“They want to see a compromise between the United States and Russia.

“In vote after vote in the UN, it has basically been the Western countries that have voted for sanctions and terminations and other actions. Whereas most of the world, certainly most of the world counted by population, is on the sidelines. They see this as a terrible clash between Russia and the United States

‘They don’t see this, as we do in the media, as an unprovoked attack by Russia on Ukraine.’

Sachs pointed out that the problems began in 2014, with the annexation of Crimea, and the problems had been brewing ever since.

Was this the staggering act of self-sabotage by Vladimir Putin that the world assumes it to have been?

“This conflict goes back a long time, it did not start on February 24, 2022. In fact, the war itself started in 2014, not 2022. and even that had antecedents,” he said.

‘Most of the world does not see it as we describe it. Most of the world is just terrified right now, frankly.

‘It’s incredible to hear on one side that they will use nuclear weapons if they have to, while the other side says: ‘You can’t scare us”.

Sachs said the world was entering the most unstable geopolitical era in many decades.

He said: ‘We are entering the first hyperinflation in more than 40 years. And we are entering the first escalation into the nuclear abyss in 60 years. 60 years ago this month was the Cuban Missile Crisis. This is the most dangerous moment since the Cuban Missile Crisis.’

And he blamed political leaders for not doing enough to address the tensions.

“It’s an extraordinary congestion and we see no attempt to moderate it or to moderate it,” he said.

‘Every day is about escalation, we are going to defeat the other side, we have our rights, we can stand up for what we want. We have Speaker Pelosi flying to Taiwan. We have so many provocations amid enormous instability.’

Sachs is certainly no stranger to wading into controversy, often criticizing American hegemony.

He said in July that COVID-19 ‘very likely arose from a US-backed laboratory research program … A natural spillover is of course also possible. Both hypotheses are viable at this stage.’

And he has dismissed concerns about rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region.

Speaking on the BBC’s Newsnight last year, he said: “I’m not sure why the BBC started listing only China’s human rights abuses – what about America’s human rights abuses?”