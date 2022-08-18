Colouring-in posters by Year 1 children slammed by One Nation MP Mark Latham

<!–

Mark Latham has labeled the coloring of posters of first grade students accusing Australians of genocide as ‘indoctrination’ and ‘propaganda’.

The posters were part of NAIDOC Indigenous Culture Week at a primary school in central west New South Wales and were displayed in the school hall.

They show their fists and say, ‘White Australia has a Blak History, No Pride in Genocide, Stop the Lies! Stop stealing from our children, Blak Lives Matter!’

“I just think it’s wrong to teach six-year-olds to hate Australia,” the One Nation MP in NSW’s upper house told the Daily Mail Australia.

One Nation MP Mark Latham is outraged by the contents of a coloring project (pictured) being given to six-year-olds at a NSW school

The contents of the posters sparked a complaint from a concerned father.

“He’s very upset that his six-year-old has had to go through this, and I don’t blame him,” Mr. Latham said.

“I think any responsible parent would think this is an exaggeration.”

While the problem has only been reported in one school so far, Mr. Latham believes it could be a widespread problem across the state.

“It came to light because the kid took the dyes home, so these are parents who got to see the material,” he said.

“I’m sure it was distributed in other schools, but didn’t necessarily make it home. It’s a concern that this stuff gets into our school system for kids so young.”

Mr. Latham strongly objects to the content of the exercise. “There is no historical evidence that we had a genocide policy… in Australian colonial history,” he claimed.

“Can we give the six-year-olds a break from the political indoctrination.

The One Nation leader in NSW, a former Labor Party leader, said the posters are “inappropriate” for children so young.

One Nation MP Mark Latham (pictured) said: ‘It’s wrong to teach six-year-olds to hate Australia’

“Would a six-year-old understand what genocide is… it’s indoctrination and propaganda,” he said.

“These are mature concepts that you might consider in the last years of high school, but for six-year-olds, it’s just awful.”

Mr Latham said Australia has much to be proud of and there must be a balanced approach to ‘promote achievements and build pride in our country’.

‘Why would we want an education system where children are told to hate Australia. I just find it disgusting.

“I don’t think that’s the goal of our education system, to take down Australia and tell lies about our history.”

NSW Education Secretary Sarah Mitchell said it is her ‘expectation that all schools use age-appropriate resources in teaching’.

NSW Education Secretary Sarah Mitchell (pictured) has been accused by One Nation MP Mark Latham of using a ‘declaration of maternity’ rather than addressing the controversial issue

But Mr. Latham dismissed this as meaningless.

“That’s a maternity statement, without any direct condemnation of what happened, but I’ll bring it up next Tuesday at the budget estimate hearings (in the NSW Parliament),” he said.

“This material should never have been distributed, it should never have been used as a coloring project for six-year-olds, and it should never happen again.”

A spokesman for the NSW Department of Education told the Daily Mail Australia that the school in question received one parental complaint which was responded to on the same day.

“The NAIDOC poster in question … is available for all schools to use as part of their NAIDOC Weekly Celebrations,” they said.

‘We provide Aboriginal cultural education for all staff, and education about Aboriginal Australia for all students.’