Colorado woman SURVIVES 200-foot fall after slipping on ice during hike in California

A hiker survived a 200-foot fall in the San Gabriel Mountains Saturday after slipping on ice during a Christmas weekend hike.

Ruth Woroniecki, 40, of Thornton, Colo., left her family’s camp at Lytle Creek around 5 am to make the trek up Cucamonga Peak, according to area authorities.

As Woroniecki was walking back to his camp from the 8,800-foot summit, he slipped on the ice and fell 200 feet, miraculously landing on a fallen tree that shattered what would otherwise have been a heftier impact.

A nearby hiker found Woroniecki and activated a handheld GPS device to call for help.

After the call was activated at Woroniecki’s location, a rescue team determined that a helicopter would be needed due to its location and the amount of time it would take ground crews to reach it.

Soon, a helicopter crew circled nearby and deposited a rescuer who came up to help.

Strong winds made rescue difficult, according to the Los Angeles Times, but the woman was located and transported to the helicopter before being taken to a nearby hospital.

Mejia said the ‘rescuer, who was equipped with crampons and an ice ax, walked to his location and assessed his condition.

“He put Woroniecki in a rescue harness and helped her to an open area, away from the trees,” before loading her into the helicopter.

Woroniecki’s condition was not immediately known at the end of the weekend, but he reportedly suffered serious injuries.

The fall from Woroniecki’s slippery conditions comes about a month after 19-year-old Emily Sotelo was killed while walking in New Hampshire due to wintry conditions on a trail.

The college sophomore was found dead in November on what would have been her 20th birthday. According to local officials, Sotelo was not carrying any of the essentials that officials recommend for day hikes, even in warmer climates.

He had no map, compass, or matches. He had no flashlight or headlamp. She had granola bars and a banana in her backpack, as well as water that probably froze early in her hike.

He was wearing long underwear, but only light pants and a jacket. She was outfitted with heated gloves and a neck warmer, but no hat.

His shoes were reportedly better suited for trail running than winter walks.