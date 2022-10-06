Colorado woman arrested after giving Tinder date oral sex, tying him up, and then ordering food

A 22-year-old woman is in police custody after allegedly confronting a man she met on Tinder, tied him up, performed oral sex on him and then threatened to kill him… all while she waited

Lauren Marie Dooley, 22, was arrested on September 28 after officers responded to an apartment in the 2500 block of East Cache La Poudre Street in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The victim, whose name was redacted in a statement released by Law and crimetold police he ‘just met Lauren on Tinder’ hours before they met in person.

Dooley and the victim met at her apartment and hung out on her couch for a bit before she removed his clothes and performed oral sex on his.

Lauren Marie Tooley was arrested after allegedly holding her Tinder date hostage, slashing him with a knife and threatening to kill him if he tried to get help

After that, the meeting turned creepy.

“She then used duct tape to tie it up [the victim’s] wrists together and ankles together’, the statement says. ‘[The victim] found it strange but accepted it. But when Lauren produced a kitchen knife and demanded he enter her bedroom, [the victim] no longer given consent to stay at the residence.’

The 22-year-old woman who is charged in this case then began using the knife to ‘cut his left shoulder.’

‘Lauren then used both of her hands to press directly on [the victim’s] throat for about 20 seconds, making it difficult to breathe. Lauren stopped, but only to get a belt, which she then placed around [the victim’s] throat,’ according to a victim statement.

The first part of the statement related to the assault Lauren Marie Tooley is accused of

Tooley is believed to have kidnapped and injured her Tinder date, even threatening to kill him if he tried to leave or get help

‘She tightened the belt for another 20 seconds, again making it difficult to breathe. Taking it off, she checked [the victim’s] neck for a pulse,’ the statement reads.

The man bleeding from his injuries was then forced into the bath by the accused.

Dooley was apparently not happy with the victim, who had started bleeding on her bed sheets.

Police later found blood in the tub.

While this was happening, Dooley apparently ordered food from DoorDash and threatened the victim, who she feared might have tried to flee.

‘If you scream or say anything, I’ll kill you,’ the woman told the victim.

She then forced the man to sit on her bed while she ate the food.

After falling asleep, the victim was able to retrieve the knife Dooley had left under the covers and cut himself free.

He quietly tried to escape, but was caught when he tried to leave the apartment.

Dooley chased him all the way to the parking lot, where she allegedly smeared his blood on her hands when he called 911.

The victim told police he had met Tooley just hours before their dangerous encounter

A civil servant arrest warrant from the Colorado Springs Police Department shows that around 5:45 p.m. police received a call where unknown voices could be heard in the background.

At one point operators on the line heard the man, an unidentified 21-year-old, say ‘because you’re cutting me’ and ‘you’re killing me’.

The two can be heard arguing as the broadcast sends police and an ambulance to the scene.

‘Officers located [the victim] who was naked and appeared to be bleeding from a gash on his left arm,’ police said.

The victim also actively backed away from the suspect. . . Dooley. . . who appeared to have smeared blood on her arms and hand.’

Dooley has been charged with kidnapping, assault, uttering threats and false imprisonment.

She faces up to 25 years in prison if found guilty.

The woman will be taken into custody on Thursday.