Colorado tourists are brutally attacked by saltwater crocodile at Mexican resort Puerto Vallarta

Two Colorado tourists await surgery at a hospital in western Mexico after they were attacked by a saltwater crocodile while one of them was swimming in the ocean in the popular resort town of Puerto Vallarta.

Daniel Kuzbiel, who is in his 40s, was bitten multiple times by the reptile Monday night after swimming on the beach at the Velas Vallarta hotel, where rooms cost between $973 and $4123 per night.

The insurance broker sustained injuries to his lower limbs as well as his right upper limbs, chest and abdomen.

His friend, Joshua Rotkvich, who is in his thirties, jumped in to save him and sustained injuries in the upper right corner and right groin area.

Lois Doll told DailyMail.com on Thursday that both men were still in hospital and that Kuzbiel, her son-in-law and Rotkvich would undergo surgery later in the day.

She added that Kuzbiel also suffered a head injury and lost two of his teeth during the attack.

While there are no signs on the hotel grounds warning guests of crocodiles in the area, Doll said they had been warned about swimming in the beach at night.

They arrived in Puerto Vallarta last Friday and were due to return to the United States on Tuesday.

“Daniel was in the water and Josh was on the beach. The crocodile attacked Daniel, pulled on his foot, crushed his foot and tried to pull him down,” Doll recalled.

According to Lois Doll, Kuzbiel's mother-in-law, who spoke to DailyMail.com on Thursday

Rotkvich was helped by several other people to save Kuzbiel from being dragged further into the ocean.

“Josh ran up and started hitting and kicking him,” Doll said.

Photos released by the Jalisco State Civil Protection Agency showed Rotkvich sitting on a chair with his right hand heavily wrapped and a firefighter treating Kuzbiel’s foot as he lay on a beach chair.

Doll praised Velas Vallarta’s management for the attention they’ve given and let them stay as long as it takes to help Kuzbiel and Rotkuch recover.

“I have to say that the management here has been great. They have come to the hospital. They have been very supportive of me,” she says. “The hotel management is very, very helpful and let us stay here for as long as we need.”