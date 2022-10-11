Colorado teen Chloe Campbell’s parents say their ‘nightmare is far from over’ after being reunited

The family of ‘runaway’ teenager Chloe Campbell say their nightmare is ‘far from over’ after police found the missing girl less than 25 miles from her home.

Chloe (14) disappeared from a football game at Boulder High School on September 30, with eyewitnesses claiming she appeared drunk and was in the company of two “older sketchy men.”

Police Chief Maris Herold confirmed that officers found her in Thornton on Monday evening around 5 p.m., ten days after she disappeared.

At a press conference, he said she appeared to be unharmed and they did not believe she was being held against her will. They declined to confirm if she knew who she was found with.

But her family has said there are still many “unknowns” about what happened to the blond teen while she was missing.

In a statement, her parents, Dr Jessica Knape Romo and David Campbell, said: ‘Words cannot describe the relief we feel that Chloe has been found and is receiving medical treatment in a safe location.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support from the community, law enforcement and volunteers that led to Chloe’s return to safety.

“This nightmare is far from over for our family. There are many unknowns about what happened in the 10 days Chloe was missing and we continue to work with law enforcement to support their ongoing investigation.

David Campbell, Right, Said His Daughter Chloe ‘Struggled Since the Pandemic’

The teen’s family received a sinister photo from an anonymous Snapchat profile showing Chloe looking ‘injured and unwell’

The Chloe Campbell Hunt: Schoolgirl Missing TEN DAYS After High School Football Game September 30th: Chloe is spotted at Boulder High School around lunchtime with two “older” men. She was then seen at the Boulder High vs. Fairview, with the same two ‘sketchy’ individuals. Witnesses claim she was later seen “intoxicated” on Boulder Creek Trail around 6 p.m. Her family reports her missing to the Boulder Police Department, who are treating the case as a “runaway.” In the meantime, Chloe’s friends received an anonymous Snapchat message purportedly from her that was passed on to her parents, revealing that she is alive but looking injured and unwell. They believe the message came from a “third party” pretending to be their daughter. Chloe’s family gets tips that she might be 600 miles away in Arizona. Her father David Campbell said, “We want to make it clear that we have no relatives in Arizona, so this is very suspicious to us.” October 8: Boulder Police are releasing an update after pressure from Chloe’s family and the community, asking for information on her whereabouts. They say she could be “in danger”, although they have not been able to confirm whether messages claiming to be from Chloe are legit. October 9 morning: Chloe’s family releases a statement saying they are grateful that the police are “finally taking this case seriously.” They wrote: “We remain very concerned that she may be trafficked and not be able to come home voluntarily. “We’ve had no credible communication from Chloe herself in 10 full days, and we think there are still friends out there who know more than they’ve shared with the police.” October 10, evening: Police announce that Chloe was found apparently unharmed at 5pm at a residential address in Thornton, 25 miles from Boulder. They don’t believe she was kidnapped, but won’t say if she knows the people she was found with.

“The family has credible information that Chloe was in danger during her disappearance, and we will not stop looking for the truth in this case.”

Boulder Police say their investigation, which was supported by the FBI, indicated that Chloe had run away.

Herold added that there is still an “ongoing investigation into where she was and what happened while she was separated from her family.”

Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn said Boulder Police learned of her disappearance on Oct. 1 when her father reported her missing.

“Detectives had frequent contact with Chloe’s family and communicated with numerous acquaintances,” he said.

He defended their decision not to issue an Amber Alert, saying the designation is limited to “suspected kidnappings,” which they ruled out as a possibility in Chloe’s case.

Police added that they spent “hours” combing social media and had “no indication that she was in any danger.”

David Campbell said his daughter Chloe “has struggled” since the pandemic and believed she may have been targeted by traffickers.

Her parents claimed they reported her missing on the night of September 30, and complained that until October 8 — eight days later — police had called the police to report anyone with information about her whereabouts.

David warned those he thought could have taken his daughter that he would find them, and the family will “never stop until Chloe is home safely.”

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said it was “working closely” with the Campbell family to help locate the missing teen.

The teen’s parents said they got an ominous photo of one of their daughters’ friends from an anonymous Snapchat account.

Although the statue proved she was still alive, her parents said she looked “wounded and unwell,” adding that it could have been sent “from anyone.”

On Monday morning, Chloe’s parents said they were “relieved” that the police were “finally taking this matter seriously.”

But the Boulder Police Department insisted Monday night that they had always acted appropriately and with due attention.

Among those who criticized the police for their response was John Ramsey, half-brother of the murdered JonBenét Ramsey, who told DailyMail.com that Chloe’s case was treated with the same “apathy” as his sister’s.

Chloe’s family feared she might be trafficked and held against her will — and got multiple tips that their daughter was 600 miles away in Arizona.

She was found much closer to home, in a house 40 miles away from her school, in Thornton, Colorado.

Her father said, “I’m not an expert on human trafficking, but I do know that traffickers’ tactics are to entice high-risk young girls and Chloe has been struggling since the pandemic. She has many risk factors that these types of predators prey on.

“I’m speaking to you now—whoever you are that’s stopping Chloe from coming home—know that we’re looking for you and we’ll find you, and we’ll never stop until Chloe gets home safely.”

The anonymous Snapchat was the only communication the family received, from someone they believe is a “third party” impersonating their daughter – adding that the profile could be “anyone.”

The name on the account is not a name they were familiar with and it was unclear when they received the message.

Several friends also apparently received a message from her, with messages on Snapchat disappearing immediately after being opened.

Her parents were concerned that her friends or other young teens might be withholding information from authorities out of concern for their own safety.

Dr Jessica Knape Romo, her mother and David hired private investigators to investigate their daughter’s whereabouts.

It was unclear whether the private detective’s work helped police.

Knape and Campbell said their daughter had several underlying physical and mental health problems, for which she had been unable to take her medication.