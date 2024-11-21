Colorado star Travis Hunter ‘for sure’ heading to NFL in 2025

Colorado star Travis Hunter is headed to the NFL in 2025.

The defensive back and wide receiver stated the obvious in a press conference with reporters Thursday, saying the 2024 college football season would be his last before entering the NFL Draft. Hunter is a potential top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“That’s definitely safe” Hunter said when asked about the 2025 draft.

Hunter is the prohibitive favorite for the Heisman Trophy with two weeks left in the regular season. Your odds are -400 at BetMGM. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is the second favorite at +400.

Hunter also said he believed he could be as much of a two-way player in the NFL as he is in college football. and said that “No one has stopped me from doing it until now.”

What Hunter is doing is unprecedented in modern college football and would be unprecedented in the modern NFL. He has 74 receptions for 911 yards and 10 total touchdowns despite missing half of two of Colorado’s 10 games so far this season. He also has 24 tackles and three interceptions along with eight passes defended.

Hunter has surpassed the numbers he scored in nine games in his first season at the highest level of college football. Hunter came to Colorado ahead of the 2023 season from Jackson State when Deion Sanders accepted the Buffaloes job. As a sophomore last season, Hunter had 57 receptions for 721 yards and five TDs and recorded 30 tackles. He was named a first-team All-American as a versatile player and will surely be an All-American again in 2024.

Hunter’s excellence has helped put Colorado in contention for the Big 12 title. If the Buffaloes win their final two games of the season against Kansas and Oklahoma State, they will play in the Big 12 title game. A win in the Big 12 championship would give Colorado a top-four spot in the College Football Playoff.