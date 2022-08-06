Colorado Rockies outfielders MISS routine pop fly, giving up a triple, but hang on to win 7-3

Sometimes even well-paid professionals are prone to losing focus, as the Colorado Rockies experienced last night.

A deep popfly to the outfield from Padres outfielder Juan Soto should have been easy enough to take care of.

However, CF Yonathan Daza and RF Charlie Blackmon couldn’t hear each other or shout that they had the ball.

Instead, the pop-up fell between the two players, enabling Soto to stretch one out to a triple.

The moment the ball fell between Yonathan Daza (left) and Charlie Blackmon

While this was an embarrassing moment for Daza and Blackmon, not including the out didn’t affect the final result.

At that point, the Rockies already won the game 6-0, putting the Padres at a 7-3 lead.

While winning the battle, the Rockies decisively lost this week’s five-game series war against San Diego.

Since returning from the All Star break on July 22, Colorado has won just four games, none of which have been consecutive.

It’s part of the course for a Rockies team bottom in NL West and an owner of the fifth worst record in the National League.