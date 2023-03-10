Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, 36, is about to be a grandmother

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, 36, announced that she will be a grandmother next month.

The Republican agitator did the declaration earlier this week at a Moms for America event, the video of which began circulating Thursday.

“Not only am I a mom to four kids, but in April I’m going to be the GG to a new grandson,” she smiled.

Newsweek reports that the child’s father is Boebert’s 17-year-old son, Tyler.

Representative Lauren Boebert (Jess Rapfogel/AP)

Boebert’s announcement comes just days after he called the elimination of “comprehensive sex education” in public schools, according to Raw Story.

The far-right lawmaker told the Durango Herald in 2020 that she dropped out of high school to raise Tyler.

“I was a new mom and had to make tough decisions about whether to successfully raise my son or get into high school biology class,” she said. “And I chose to take care of my son.”

Boebert got his GED before being elected to congress in 2020.

The representative is a fervent opponent of abortion rightswho has promised to “always fight for pro-life and pro-family legislation.”

She narrowly won a second term in Congress in 2022, beating Democrat Adam Frisch in a heavily Republican district.

Boebert married her husband, grandfather Jayson Boebert, soon to be 42, in 2005. Together, in 2013, they opened Shooters Grill, where the waiters openly carried guns. It closed in July 2022 and was reportedly replaced by a mexican restaurant.