Colorado ranch where Allosaurus fossils were discovered by 12-year-old in 1979 listed on the market

India Wood poses with the bones of Alice, the Allosaurus she discovered when she was 12

A Colorado ranch where a 12-year-old girl once dug up a dinosaur skeleton has gone on the market for the first time in fifty years at a price of $15.5 million.

Three Springs Ranch, located in northwestern Colorado bordering Dinosaur National Monument, covers approximately 108,277 acres and includes a main house, two ranch staff houses and two hunting lodges on the property.

But the rustic home and its rolling desert hills are only part of the property’s appeal when, in the spring of 1979, not-so-teenage India Wood came across the remains of a massive Allosaurus – a dinosaur similar to a tyrannosaurus – while killing time on a travel to the ranch.

Wood dug up what she could of the dinosaur — which she named Alice — learned to identify her findings from science books, featured them in her middle school story and kept 18 of the beast’s bones in her bedroom until her mother asked her to clean them up. out to create space.

She donated the bones she had collected to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science and was later hired on by the museum at the age of 16 to excavate the rest of the skeleton, which today is on full display at the museum.

The property is still filled with fossils and Native American petroglyphs, Hall and Hall listing agent Brian Smith said The Wall Street Journaland provides the unique opportunity to both hunt game such as deer and moose, while providing sufficient support for large herds of livestock.

India Wood at age 12 in 1979 during one of her early Allosaurus digs at Three Springs Ranch

Alice the Allosaurus (left) on display at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science today

Wood began visiting Three Springs Ranch at the age of eight when her mother’s friend worked as one of its property managers.

In her memoirs, The Dinosaur’s Daughterwrote Wood that her family friend, Judy Beard, “a ranch woman in red lipstick who hated children and loved rocks,” taught her and her sister how to hunt for fossils as a polite way to get them out of the way.

India Wood, the amateur paleontologist, is all grown up

‘When Mother took us to Sage Springs the first time, Judy tried to make my visits as miserable as possible so that I would not come back,’ Wood wrote, and on one of her solitary excursions into the desert hills she encountered a piece of bone that stuck. out of the ground.

‘I saw a little piece of bone sticking out of the mountainside,’ she told The Wall Street Journal, and after picking through the dirt with some rudimentary tools she came across a hip bone ‘the size of a turkey platter’.

Wood had come across bone fossils before during her hikes at Three Springs Ranch before, but never anything as extensive as the skeleton she was now turning up from the ground.

‘Each piece of bone I exposed led to another piece of the puzzle, deeper and deeper into the hill,’ Wood wrote in her memoir, recalling the first moments she found bone after bone.

Wood continued her amateur excavation on additional trips over the next few years, consulting science books at local libraries to help identify her find as an Allosaurus and marveling at her discoveries.

“I said, ‘I’m just a kid, I’m a girl, I couldn’t have found anything important,'” she told The Wall Street Journal, so I kept digging it up on my own.

A teenage India Wood under one of her Allosaurus burrows at Three Springs Ranch

Wood and one of her paleontological crew members dig at the Three Springs Ranch site in 1983

In 1982, aged 16, Wood was forced to find a new home for the bones when her mother needed space in their house for tenants, so she left them at the front desk of the Denver Museum of Science.

After dropping the bones, Wood said she got a call from the museum’s curator of paleontology, Don Lindsey, who confirmed her belief that they belonged to an Allosaurus and said the museum wanted to take the bones. Wood said they could have them, but only if the museum gave her a job.

So over the next two summers on the museum’s dime, Wood and a team of paleontologists uncovered about half of Allosaurus before the dig was shut down amid museum staff changes and she went to school across the country at Dartmouth College.

Shortly after being placed on academic probation, Wood wrote that she returned to Colorado to break into the museum through ventilation ducts, digging her bones out of a storage closet, photographing them, and then using the images to secure a grant to continue her excavation .

At 19, Wood returned to Three Springs Ranch, where she led an entire excavation looking for the remains of Allosaurus.

“But I’m majoring in English literature and writing hundreds of pages of philosophical and terrifying letters to my boyfriend,” she wrote, explaining why she eventually left paleontology, “Growing up alone and without money, I can’t stand either towards becoming a paleontologist. , a lonely rock career with few job opportunities.’

Despite leaving Three Springs Behind to join the Peace Corps in Africa, Wood’s work was not in vain as Alice the Allosaurus was later assembled for display at the Denver Museum of Science, where today she can be seen wrestling with the bones of a stegosaurus next to a plaque explaining Wood’s history.