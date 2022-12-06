Colorado nonbinary suspect in shooting at LGBTQ club that killed five is arrested

<!–

The suspect accused of killing five people inside a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub last month before patrons stopped the attack was indicted Tuesday with murder, hate crimes and assault.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, appeared for a hearing in the El Paso District Court where charges were arraigned against the 22-year-old.

Aldrich has been held without bail since the November 19 riot at Club Q in Colorado Springs. In addition to the five people killed, 22 others suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries.

Those killed were identified as Kelly Loving, 40; Daniel Aston, 28; Derrick Rump, 38; Ashley Paugh, 34; and Raymond Green Vance, 22.

Two men with military backgrounds subdued Aldrich until the police arrived. A former Army major and decorated veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, Richard Fierro, told reporters that he disarmed Aldrich and pistol-whipped him into submission.

In his booking photo, Aldrich appeared battered, with bruises on his face and neck from apparently sustained when bar patrons beat him.

The other man credited with subduing Aldrich, Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas James, said in a written statement that he only wanted to “save the family I found.”

Although authorities have not publicly identified a motive, the shooting in Colorado was reminiscent of the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, Florida, where a gunman killed 49 people before he was fatally shot by police.

If convicted of first degree murder, Aldrich faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Colorado no longer has a death penalty statute. However, Aldrich could face a death sentence in federal court if prosecutors decide to charge him with crimes under the US code, which still has capital punishment on his books for certain crimes.

Attorneys assigned to represent Aldrich from the Colorado public defender’s office said in court documents that their client identifies as gender non-binary and prefers the pronouns “they” and “them.”

District Attorney Michael Allen said after Aldrich’s initial court appearance on November 23 that the suspect’s gender identity would not influence how the case would be prosecuted.

Aldrich was previously arrested in June 2021 in Colorado Springs after the suspect threatened to detonate a bomb and harm his mother with multiple weapons, according to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.