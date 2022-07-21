Colorado mass shooting victim marries cop who helped her on the scene 10 years ago

A Colorado woman who survived the 2012 Batman movie shooting that killed 12, including her fiancé, and injured 70, found love again with the police officer who responded to the scene 10 years later.

Wednesday, July 20, 2012 marked the tenth anniversary of Lasamoa Lanier’s (then Lasamoa Cross) fiancée, AJ Boik, 18, was shot dead when gunman James Holmes opened fire not long after the opening scene during the midnight screening of “Dark Night Rises.”

When the shots were heard, Boik reportedly grabbed his fiancée’s hand to flee the theater.

Amid the chaos, Lasamoa tried to mate with her fiancé, but unfortunately he was shot twice and died.

Agent Cody Lanier, a resource officer at her high school, was one of the agents who came to the scene to try and help on that horrific day.

The then-fiance of Lasamoa Lanier (pictured above, left) was one of 12 victims of the fatal shooting during a screening of ‘Dark Night Rises’ in Colorado on July 20, 2012. Cody Lanier (pictured above, right) was an officer at the scene and Lasamoa eventually sent a letter to several first responders, including Cody, in the aftermath of the shooting

Lasamoa was filled with grief after losing the love of her life. While Cody was reeling from the pain of not being able to save all those who perished.

He was also the officer who had to break the tragic news to Boik’s mother, telling her that her son probably didn’t survive and calling it “definitely the worst unique event I could imagine as a cop,” he said, 9News reported.

Lasamoa spent years trying to heal and kept a journal where she recorded her feelings. She also took up photography hoping to capture life’s happier moments.

Part of her healing also included writing letters to the police officers, who were also traumatized by the massacre, thanking them for risking their own lives while trying to save others.

One of the officers who received the letter was Officer Cody, who was still reeling from the loss and felt that he was abandoning the people and families who were killed.

After dropping the letter off at Gateway High School, where Cody worked, they went for lunch.

What should have been an hour-long lunch at Chipotle turned into an entire afternoon and the beginning of a special friendship.

After their first lunch at a Chipotle, Lasamoa and Cody formed a friendship that blossomed into a romance that culminated in their marriage on October 3, 2021. Their marriage was arranged by Chipotle

The two relied on each other to get them through the trauma they both endured, and their relationship grew stronger over the years.

“In a way, La has kind of filled this gap,” Cody said. “Besides, it was just this connection. Every day since she became my best friend.’

“I’m pretty sure I don’t want to do anything that doesn’t involve her,” he said.

On October 3, 2021, the couple made it official and finally got married and got happily ever after.

An Instagram post from Lasamoa Lanier addressed to AJ Boik, 10 years after the shooting at the Aurora cinema

She calls it the “best day of her life.” She also became a stepmother to Cody’s two children.

And Chipotle was served at their wedding rehearsal dinner.

Part of the letter Lasamoa sent to Cody that ignited their unbreakable bond reads:

“I appreciate all the work you did on July 20, it was a traumatic experience that no one, regardless of age, should take,” she wrote.

She added in part, “I have always seen you as a stubborn, determined and courageous person for putting so much effort into serving and protecting Gateway, Aurora and your family. Every day,” the letter read. “And that alone has changed my life.”

Cody said he was overwhelmed with emotion with Lasamoa’s warm gesture.

“I don’t think I got three sentences into that thing and I’m bursting into tears,” Cody said.

The letter was also a newspaper clipping with a photo of Cody taken right after he told AJ’s mother that her son probably wouldn’t have survived.

The couple’s love grew from friendship to something more powerful.

“She showed me a bit of a side of things I’ve never seen before,” Cody said.

“He helped me see a kind of guiding light,” Lasamoa said.

Lasamoa and Cody Lanier can be seen in a family photo with their adorable dog as they build a life together after their wedding on October 3, 2021

Both are still in the dreamy phase of marital bliss.

“It’s like a sleepover with my best friend all the time. It’s crazy. Beauty from ashes, man,” Cody said. “I don’t know what to do without her.”

Lasamoa felt the same as she said, between tears of joy and sorrow:

“Sometimes I stop and think about it and I think, oh, you can find love again,” she said.

I’ve been through this and that, but life still goes on.”

Lasamoa still keeps diaries and posted on Instagram a letter to her first ever love AJ that tugs at her heart.

‘I don’t know if you intended to lead him’ [Cody] to me, but I really appreciate you sending it to me.’