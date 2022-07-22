Colorado Man Pleads Guilty to Casting Missing Wife’s Ballot for Trump
The husband of a Colorado woman who has been missing for more than two years pleaded guilty Thursday to casting her ballot paper for Donald J. Trump in the 2020 election, telling FBI agents, “I thought all these other guys cheating. “
The man, Barry Morphew, 54, was given a one-year suspended prison sentence but avoided jail time after pleading guilty to one count of forgery, a felony, in Chaffee County district court, according to court records.
The outcome in the voter fraud case marked the latest twist in the mystery of what happened to Suzanne Morphew, who disappeared in May 2020 after a bike ride near her home in Salida, Colo.
The body of Mrs Morphew, a mother of two who was 49 when she disappeared, has not been found.
About five months after she was reported missing, her ballot for the 2020 election, according to an arrest warrant, arrived at the clerk’s office in Chaffee County, about 100 miles west of Colorado Springs.
Election officials contacted the sheriff’s office, who took a photo of the ballot box and confiscated it as evidence. A space before the voter’s signature was empty, but Mr. Morphew wrote his name on a line so that legal witnesses could sign the ballots. The vote was dated October 15, 2020.
When FBI agents Mr. Asked Morphew why he returned his missing wife’s ballot, he said, as described in the warrant, “Just because I wanted Trump to win.”
Mr Morphew told investigators he was unaware that he was not authorized to vote for his wife.
“I just thought, give him another vote,” he said, referring to Mr Trump. “I thought all those other guys were cheating. I know she would vote for Trump anyway.”
Morphew’s attorney, Iris Eytan, said in an interview on Friday that her client had mistakenly assumed that when he became his wife’s legal guardian after her disappearance, this would also be extended to votes.
“He believed that because he could sign legal documents for her, the vote was also under his authority,” Ms Eytan said. “So he followed her wishes. He didn’t sign her name. He signed the witness line. So he had no intention of misleading the clerk in any way.”
Ms Eytan said that instead of prosecuting Mr Morphew for voter fraud, authorities should focus on the search for Ms Morphew.
“Barry’s life is ruined,” she said. “Her disappearance is not linked to him. He’s been looked at and treated like a murderer.”