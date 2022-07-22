Colorado Man Pleads Guilty to Casting Missing Wife’s Ballot for Trump

The husband of a Colorado woman who has been missing for more than two years pleaded guilty Thursday to casting her ballot paper for Donald J. Trump in the 2020 election, telling FBI agents, “I thought all these other guys cheating. “

The man, Barry Morphew, 54, was given a one-year suspended prison sentence but avoided jail time after pleading guilty to one count of forgery, a felony, in Chaffee County district court, according to court records.

The outcome in the voter fraud case marked the latest twist in the mystery of what happened to Suzanne Morphew, who disappeared in May 2020 after a bike ride near her home in Salida, Colo.