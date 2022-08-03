Colorado lifeguard delivers BABY on YMCA pool deck after woman’s waters broke while was swimming 

A Colorado lifeguard gave birth to life after she was called into action when a swimmer gave birth on the pool deck where she was working.

Natalie Lucas, 18, was working as a lifeguard at a YMCA in Longmont, Colorado, 40 miles north of Denver, on July 24 when the incident occurred.

Tessa Rider told the Washington Post that she was past her time when she went swimming with her husband, Matthew Jones.

Rider, 29, said being in the water was one of the few things that eased her pain as she waited to give birth.

She told the Post: ‘We knew the baby was coming. We just didn’t know if it would be a week, two weeks or today.’

Before going to the Y, Rider said she’d had some light contractions, but didn’t take them as a sure sign that her baby was on the way.

Shortly after she entered the water, her water broke. Her husband, Matthew Jones, was sitting by the pool scrolling on his phone as the drama unfolded.

Rider said, “Suddenly I felt the need to push.” She called to Jones and told him to pack their things and meet her at the car.

When the lifeguard on duty, Lucas, noticed what was going on, she ran to Jones who was calling 911. He said to Lucas, “We’re having a baby.”

Lucas, who has been a lifeguard for three years, said that despite having no medical training, she was getting her adrenaline pumping. She grabbed some towels and a first aid kid.

The teenage hero warned staff via walkie-talkie, calling for another swimmer to call 911.

Lucas said, “I stayed calm and didn’t panic because that’s what you have to do in this job. You can’t really hesitate or wait for someone else to come. You are the lifeguard; you are the lifesaver.’

Jones led the baby into the world while Lucas held up the mother-to-be’s head.

A few minutes later, Tobin ‘Toby’ Thomas Rider was welcomed into the world.

The Northern Colorado YMCA said in a Facebook post, “Her labor progressed so quickly that — with support from a Y lifeguard and Tessa’s husband, Matthew — this beautiful baby boy was delivered to the pool deck at the Y before EMS arrived.”

The parents kept the toddler warm while they waited for ambulances to take Rider to the hospital.

At the hospital, the family was greeted by the couple’s other children, Lila (6) and Abigail (2), who were at church with their grandparents when their brother was born.

Although Lucas admits that she saved the lives of a few children over the years, she has no training as a midwife.

Lucas has just graduated from high school and will be attending San Diego State University in the fall to study crime.

Her employer offered their congratulations to Rider and Jones, saying Lucas’ actions “definitely weren’t in the job description.”

In a statement about the bizarre incident, the Northern Colorado YMCA said: “We train our lifeguards to respond in times of emergency, and that’s exactly what Natalie did. When she realized that Tessa was about to give birth, she pushed the adrenaline past her, and she responded with compassion, caring and diligent.’

The spokesperson added: “Tessa and Toby’s health was and is the most important thing, and we are ecstatic that they are healthy and doing well.”

According to the Y, the newcomer to the family has been awarded a lifetime fitness center membership.

Meanwhile, little Toby gets birthday cards from Lucas, she said. The teen added: ‘I’m so happy the baby is okay and they now have a new addition to their beautiful family. I was very happy to help them.’