Colorado hiker stranded for two days with broken leg rescued after being spotted from passing train

A hiker who survived being stranded in freezing temperatures in the Colorado wilderness for two nights after breaking her leg was eventually rescued when a train passenger saw her lying on a riverbank.

The hiker, an unnamed woman in her twenties from New Mexico, had been on a day trip to the Deer Park area of ​​the Colorado Trail before straying from the trail.

She was taking photos when she fell off a cliff and broke her leg, according to the Office of Emergency Management in San Juan County, Colorado.

She was spotted by a passenger in a passing train and was rescued on Monday, October 10, after spending two nights in the wilderness in shorts in 20-degree weather.

She dropped off the first train of the day at 11:38 a.m. toward Silverton, south of the Colorado Trail intersection, from where she was spotted by a passenger.

She was flown to Montrose Hospital, where her condition remains unclear.

The hiker was reported missing for the first time on Saturday by her parents.

A spokesman for the BHV called the rescue “miraculous”.

DeAnne Gallegos said: ‘It’s a great achievement that she survived two nights in the cold spell we have.

“Our team thought that was pretty amazing.”

On her second night out, the hiker dragged herself to the bank of the Animas, where she could be seen from the railway.

The passenger alerted the train crew, who contacted the emergency services.

Kylah, a conductor and firefighter on the train, said, “Her leg was clearly injured and she was very cold. We gave her some blankets and some water’

People on board the train waded across the Anima River to reach the woman for the rescue

They used a trolley-like system to transport her to an area where she could be reached by helicopter and she was flown to Montrose Hospital.

Kylah and Nick Breeden, who were on board the train, crossed the Anima River to rescue the woman and were dubbed “heroes” by the emergency response team.

Kylah, a conductor and firefighter on the train, said, “Her leg was clearly injured and she was very cold. We gave her some blankets and some water.’