Colorado baker fighting ruling over gender transition cake

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado baker who won a partial Supreme Court victory after refusing to make a gay couple’s wedding cake ten years ago on religious grounds is challenging a separate ruling in which he violated the state’s anti-discrimination law by violating the state’s anti-discrimination law. refuse a cake to celebrate a gender transition.

A lawyer for Jack Phillips on Wednesday urged the Colorado court of appeals — largely on procedural grounds — to reverse last year’s ruling in a lawsuit filed by a transgender woman.

The woman, Autumn Scardina, called Phillips’s Confectionery in suburban Denver in 2017 and asked for a birthday cake with blue frosting on the outside and pink inside to celebrate her gender transition. At trial last year, Phillips, a Christian, testified that he didn’t think anyone could change their gender and would not celebrate “someone who thinks they can.”

Jake Warner, an attorney representing Phillips from conservative Christian legal advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom, said the ruling was wrong. He said demanding Phillips to make a cake with a message that conflicts with his religious beliefs is tantamount to forcing him to say something he doesn’t believe, which violates his right to freedom of speech. expression.

Judge Timothy Schutz noted that Phillips’ wife initially told Scardina that the bakery could make the cake before Scardina indicated that the design was to celebrate her gender transition.

One of Scardina’s lawyers, John McHugh, said Scardina didn’t ask the store to support her idea, but sold her a cake that they would sell to someone else. He said whether or not Phillips sells a cake to anyone can’t depend on what the customer tells him when he’s making the cake.

Both Scardina and Phillips spoke out of court about bigger issues. Scardina said the case was about the “dignity of LGBTQ Americans and Coloradans and the rule of law”. Phillips said he fought for the rights of all Americans to live according to their conscience “without fear of punishment” by the government.

In 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission had acted anti-religiously in enforcing the anti-discrimination law against Phillips after he refused to bake a cake in honor of Charlie Craig and Dave Mullins’ wedding in 2012. The judges called the commission unfairly dismissive. against Phillips’ religious beliefs.

The Supreme Court did not rule at the time on the larger issue of whether a company can invoke religious objections to deny services to LGBTQ people. But it will have another chance in the coming months if it hears another case challenging Colorado’s anti-discrimination law.

The case concerns Denver-area designer Lorie Smith, who wants to provide wedding website services but says her Christian beliefs would lead her to turn down any request from a same-sex couple to design a wedding website. She also wants to make a statement on her website about her beliefs, but says Colorado law violates her freedom of speech and religious rights.

By agreeing to the case, the Supreme Court said it would only investigate the issue of free speech.

Smith is also defended by Alliance Defending Freedom. Phillips’ attorneys unsuccessfully asked the Colorado Court of Appeals to postpone hearing the arguments in his appeal until after the Supreme Court ruled in Smith’s case.

Scardina, a lawyer, tried to order her cake on the same day in 2017 that the Supreme Court announced it would hear Phillips’ appeal in the wedding cake case. Scardina testified that she wanted to “dispute the veracity” of Phillips’ statements that he would serve LGBT customers.

Before filing charges, Scardina first filed a complaint against Phillips with the state and the Civil Rights Commission, which found probable cause that Phillips had discriminated against her. Phillips then filed a federal lawsuit against Colorado, accusing it of a “crusade to crush him” by pursuing the complaint.

In March 2019, state attorneys and Phillips agreed to drop both cases under a settlement that did not involve Scardina. didn’t — the ruling against Phillips must be thrown out because the state court judge who heard the lawsuit had no jurisdiction.

McHugh argued that the settlement did not lead to a conclusion on Scardina’s discrimination claim, so nothing stopped her from filing a lawsuit against Phillips to pursue it.

After last year’s lawsuit, Denver District Judge A. Bruce Jones rejected Phillips’ argument that making the pie would be a forced speech, saying it was simply a product sold by a company that could not be withheld from people traditionally treated unfairly and protected by the state’s anti-discrimination law. He said Phillips’ decision not to provide the requested pie was “inextricably linked” with his refusal to recognize Scardina as a woman.

