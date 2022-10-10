Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state says it accidentally sent postcards to about 30,000 non-citizens encouraging them to register to vote, attributing the error to a database problem related to the list of residents with driver’s licenses of the state.

The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold insisted that none of the non-citizens will be allowed to register to vote if they try.

The news comes at a time of widespread skepticism – often unfounded – about vote integrity after the 2020 presidential election and now Griswold, who has touted her role as a national advocate for secure elections, is seeking reelection in November’s midterm elections.

Colorado Republican Party chairman Kristi Burton Brown condemned Griswold for the mistake, saying in a statement Monday that “Jena Griswold continues to make easily avoidable mistakes just before the ballots go out” by mail on Oct. 17.

Griswold is up against Republican Pam Anderson, a former clerk in the Denver suburbs and head of the County Clerks Association, who is a staunch supporter of Colorado’s postal voting system.

Griswold’s office said in a statement that the postcards were sent on Sept. 7. The error occurred after department officials compared a list of names of 102,000 people with a list of names of 102,000 people provided by the Electronic Registration Information Center, a bipartisan, multi-state organization dedicated to voter registration. Colorado residents have issued driver’s licenses.

That Department of Revenue driver’s license list includes residents who have issued special licenses to people who are not U.S. citizens. But it didn’t include formatting information that would normally have allowed the State Department to remove those names before the mailers went out, Griswold’s office said Monday.

The incident is under investigation, the organization said. Colorado Public Radio News reported the error first.

Colorado is one of at least 18 states, along with the District of Columbia, that issue driver’s licenses to non-U.S. citizens, according to the National Council of State Legislators. Colorado also automatically registers eligible voters when they obtain their driver’s license from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Griswold’s office there said it was not aware that someone who had received the postcards in error had attempted to register.

It sends messages to the approximately 30,000 postcard recipients who are not citizens that they received the postcards by mistake. And it makes several attempts to prevent or deny someone who is ineligible to vote from registering on a daily basis, including comparing Social Security numbers required for each application. County clerks will also refer suspected cases to local prosecutors for review.

Sean Morales-Doyle, director of the Voting Rights Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, said the fact that the flaw was discovered shows that the system works.

“It has to show firstly that mistakes can happen, but secondly that there are controls in place to make sure mistakes don’t lead to disasters,” Morales-Doyle said. “It’s not good that this happened. It seems to be a case of human error and database error and not a conspiracy, which I think some critics would take advantage of.”

Morales-Doyle said there have been very few incidents of non-citizens trying to register in the US because the consequences are so severe – right up to deportation.

The Information Center for Electronic Registration, known as ERIC, is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving voter lists in the US and encouraging registrations. About 33 states and the District of Colombia belong to the group. Under its contract with ERIC, Colorado sends a mailing to eligible residents encouraging them to register at each election cycle.

The Colorado postcards, in English and Spanish, specify that residents must be U.S. citizens and at least 18 years old to register. They tell recipients how to register, but are not a registration form themselves.

