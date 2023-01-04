Colony EMS declares injury to Bills’ Hamlin

COLONIE, NY (NEWS10) – After witnessing Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapse on the field during Monday Night Football, rescue teams with Colonie EMS put on their thinking caps. They said it is a relief to hear that he is still alive, even in his current condition.

“While we don’t know the exact cause of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, the timeline and events suggest a rare occurrence called Commotio Cordis,” a Colonie EMS spokesperson said in a Facebook post. “It is estimated that this happens less than 30 times a year and while rare, we have had cases at sporting events here in Colonie.”

Officials said Commotio Cordis refers to the sudden change from a normal heart rhythm to a deadly one. This is caused by a low force impact on the chest wall.

The median age of athletes suffering from Commotio Cordis is 15 years old. It is most common in sports involving projectiles such as baseballs or hockey pucks, but cases have also been reported in sports involving a lot of physical contact, authorities said. “Any blow to the center of the chest, even low-impact, can cause heat to enter a lethal heart rhythm if it happens at a specific time in the heart’s cardiac cycle,” the online statement continued.

“With cases of Commotio Cordis, immediate resuscitation and early defibrillation remain the main treatment and are more likely to restore a normal heart rhythm than some other causes of sudden cardiac arrest,” the spokesperson added. “Learning how to do CPR and making sure an AED is available at all sporting events is a great way to make sure you’re prepared if this situation arises.”

Damar Hamlin’s family said he was in critical condition Wednesday morning. Bills’ safety has been resuscitated twice, his father said.

He is currently lying on his stomach to relieve pressure on his lungs. Doctors are trying to get him off the ventilator and into breathing on his own – the first step on what is sure to be a long, bumpy road to recovery.