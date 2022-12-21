Colonie edges CBA on the road in crosstown rivalry

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Christian Brothers Academy was the site for a Section II, Class AA boys’ basketball crosstown rivalry between the Brothers and Colonie Central on Tuesday night. And it was the Raiders that marched into CBA’s house, taking a 51-47 victory on an 18-point effort from junior guard Cameron Joseph Trimarchi.

Colonie maintained a two-point lead at half-time, 20-18, and quickly added to it in the third frame. After extending the lead to six points, the Raiders were given a transition opportunity, and senior forward Brandon Gordon Euro stepped into the paint, scored a layup, and committed a foul; Colonie led 35-27 with 3:12 to play in the quarter.

But the Brothers had an answer moments later when junior forward Oreolawumpa Odutayo threw down a two-handed dunk on an assist from junior guard Matt Sgambati, cutting the deficit to six points.

CBA cut the Colonie’s lead to four by the end of the quarter, and in the final stanza managed to make it 41 with 5:31 left when junior small forward George O’Leary hit a lay- up scored from a give-and-go with junior power forward Aiden Wine.

But the Raiders reached the edge at will in this game. Trimarchi converted in the paint with his loose hand and put Colonie up four points with just over four minutes to play.

Gordon would put the game away with just over a minute left, venting for a drunk on a quick break for two of his 13 points on the night; the Raiders added two more points at the free throw line from there to claim the 51–47 victory.

Colonie (3-2) will not see the court again until after the holiday break, when it is due to play against Pittsfield on December 27 at 7:00 PM. CBA (2-2) will also be on a week’s break before returning to the floor next Tuesday against Utica Proctor at 6:30 p.m.