Colombian President Gustavo Petro paves the way to restart peace talks

Colombia’s new president on Saturday said he was suspending arrest warrants and extradition requests for members of the left-wing guerrilla group the National Liberation Army (ELN) in a bid to resume peace talks to end nearly 60 years of war.

The announcement is part of a key campaign promise from newly elected Gustavo Petro, a former member of the M-19 insurgency, who took office on Aug. 7 with pledges to bring “total peace” to the Andean country.

“I have authorized the restoration of protocols, which will allow negotiators to reconnect with their organization, suspend arrest warrants for those negotiators, suspend extradition warrants for those negotiators to start a dialogue with the National Liberation Army,” Petro said.

“This resolution opens up a new possibility of a peace process in Colombia,” Petro said after attending a Security Council meeting in Bolivar province.

Representatives of the ELN, which was founded in 1964 by radical Catholic priests, have remained in Cuba since previous talks started under the government of Juan Manuel Santos were called off in 2019.

The group said it was ready to consider negotiations shortly after Petro’s election.

Petro has said a visit to Cuba this month by Colombian and international officials was intended to tease whether the ELN, which is seen as radical and not centrally controlled, is really willing to pursue a peace process.

Colombia’s senior peace commissioner Danilo Rueda traveled to Cuba with Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva, Senator Ivan Cepeda and UN official Carlos Ruiz Massieu, as well as a representative of the Norwegian government.

Rueda has the authority to explore the possibility of talks and examine whether a ceasefire and other measures can be taken, Petro said.

Talks could start where Santos’s government left off, the Colombian president said, adding that he would recognize the protocols agreed upon with the help of guarantors Cuba, Chile, Venezuela, Norway and Brazil.

Talks between the ELN and Santos’ government started in Ecuador and later moved to Cuba, but were called off by Santos’ successor Ivan Duque because the ELN refused to stop hostilities and killed 22 police cadets in a bomb attack in Bogota.

Previous attempts to negotiate with the ELN, which has some 2,400 fighters and is accused of financing itself through drug trafficking, illegal mining and kidnapping, have failed, in part due to disagreements within its ranks.

Much of the ELN leadership in Cuba is older than many of its members and it is unclear how much power they have over units operating deep in rural Colombia.

