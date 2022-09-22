Colombian mother who committed suicide was called a ‘bad mother’ by workers at the shelter

The Colombian mother who committed suicide at a shelter in Queens had been told she was a bad mother just days before she committed suicide, according to a friend of the deceased.

DailyMail.com can now confirm the mother of two was 32 years old Leydy Paola Martinez Billalobos, a migrant from Bogota who has lived with her 15-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter at the Family Shelter in Hollis, Queens, since May.

There, she was apparently harassed by shelter workers and verbally abused for leaving her children unattended, in violation of shelter rules, before hanging herself from a shower rod on Sunday.

Billalobos was found by her teenage son, Kevin Billalobos, with an electrical cord around her neck.

The heartbroken boy told pOlice in the aftermath, he felt he was responsible for his mother’s death, and described his mother to reporters as “perfect.”

Now, the teen and his younger sister, 7, have reportedly been staying at a hotel with a family friend since the tragedy.

It is unclear whether they will be sent back to Bogota to live with their father.

She had lived at the Family Shelter in Hollis, Queens with her 15-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter since May, waiting for her husband, John Bernal, to join the family in the United States.

A friend, whose name was not revealed for security reasons, said: Univision/Notices 41 on Tuesday that both she and Billalobos struggled to find a job because neither had work papers.

“We’re looking for everything: washing dishes, cleaning the apartment, whatever,” the friend said.

Eventually, she said, Billalobos had taken a job cleaning someone’s house.

But when she left for work, Billalobo had to leave her children unattended — apparently in violation of the shelter’s rule that children 18 and under require parental supervision.

When some of the staff found out what she had done, they called her “a bad mother” for leaving her children alone, the friend of the deceased told the outlet.

“She went out to clean the house to feed her children,” the friend said, adding: “A lot of women are a little depressed because of the childcare and because of the rules and regulations in the shelter.”

Meanwhile, Billalobos’ husband, John Bernal, said his wife had been stressed and overwhelmed in the days leading up to her death.

She was alone with their children, trying to find work so she can support her family while she waited for him to come to New York — but every time he tried, he was sent back to Columbia.

“I advised her to be patient,” he said. “She was desperate because I couldn’t get there. I tried three times, but it didn’t work.’

It is unclear whether the children will return to Colombia to be with their father. They are currently staying in a hotel, the news channel reports.

The Colombian consulate is trying to return Billalobos’ body to her home country of Columbia, the news channel said.

Residents have claimed that the rules at the Hollis Family Shelter in Queens (pictured) are too strict and that some workers are ‘racist’ towards South and Central Americans

The friend also revealed to Univision that she led Kevin’s screams on Sunday afternoon after he made the horrifying discovery, but was unable to comfort him due to the security that was there.

The woman, who lives with her husband and two children, ages 9 and 14, said she came to New York from Venezuela two months ago by bus, and it took them a full month and 15 days to get here. .

She said that while she is ‘very grateful to have a place to sleep’, ‘some workers treat the mothers very badly’.

In fact, Sandra Padera, 42, who has lived at the shelter for three years with her husband and three children, said some of the staff members are “racist,” especially toward the Central and South American population.

She said she is unable to work and has no work papers, claiming, “Those with work papers are treated better than those who don’t.”

Another woman, who asked not to be identified, also said that “the shelter treats the emigrants badly, especially the immigrants.”

And Nadia V., 36, who runs a neighborhood grocery store, said Billalobos had come in to look for a job a few months ago, but because she didn’t have any work papers, she said they couldn’t hire her.

When she learned that Billalobos was the woman who died by suicide at the shelter, she was both shocked and saddened.

‘I can’t believe it was her. I don’t know why she would kill herself… so tragic.

“What will happen to her children?” she asked.

‘I hope they send the man here now’ [to New York] and not send her children back to Colombia. It’s so much worse there,’ Nadia said.

“At least they get benefits and care in New York.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call or text the National Suicide Hotline 24/7 at 988 or 1-800-273-8255.