Colombian man, 33, quit his finance job to travel across South America with his two dogs in a van

A Colombian man is ready to cross South America and make lasting memories with his two huskies after quitting his job of 10 years in finance.

Alejandro Álvarez sold his home in the Medellín town of San Antonio de Prado along with his car and motorcycle to live out a dream he has dubbed: ‘Life is a journey.’

‘Leaving the material possessions behind hasn’t been the hardest thing to do because I’ve always been detached from it,’ the 33-year-old told DailyMail.com. ‘In fact, when I decided to quit, I did it without thinking about it. I started selling everything I had to achieve this big dream.’

Alejandro Álvarez quit his 10-year job at a financial firm in Colombia to travel across Colombia and South America with his two huskies, Celeste (bottom left) and Alaska (bottom right)

Álvarez petting his five-year-old Husky Celeste. The couple and his other dog Alaska embark on a road trip called: ‘Life is a journey’

Alejandro Álvarez told DailyMail.com that he bought the van four months ago and has spent $40,000 remodeling it. The van has solar panels for energy, shower, kitchen, bed and cupboard

Alejandro converted the van from 2007 into a mobile home that has a small kitchen, a work area, sofa, bed and a closet

The hardest part of the dream, he said, will be separating from his family over the next six months as he travels across Colombia. His mother plans to join him for about two weeks of the trip.

“But when there’s family love, it’s the same,” said the only child. “Let’s try to stay in touch virtually through virtual conferences.”

Álvarez’s journey through South America will take place in a used 2007 van that he bought in Bogotá, the capital, four months ago.

Alaska, one of the two huskies that will join Alejandro Álvarez on a dream road trip through his homeland, Colombia and several other countries in South America

He has spent $40,000 over the past four months converting the van into a smart mobile home that fits a man and his two best friends.

“The idea arose from my love of traveling with my pets, as traveling on a motorcycle or in a private car was not very comfortable,” explained Álvarez.

He took nine-year-old Alaska home after visiting a local pet store and noticing she was for sale for breeding. Álvarez outbid all the other buyers.

Five-year-old Celeste was a gift from her ex-boyfriend.

Alejandro said he decided to buy a van because it would have enough space for his two dogs to be comfortable for their upcoming travels through Colombia and South America

He ripped out the vehicle’s original floors and swapped in wood panels. He also installed a solar panel on the roof to save on fuel, which will be needed when he rests on the side of the road.

Álvarez removed the seating and equipped them with a bed, closet, kitchen, shower and work area. There’s also a projection screen that slides down from the ceiling when it’s time to relax. This week he plans to install a water tank.

His six-month journey through Colombia — which he documents on social media — will serve as a way to introduce the world to destinations not visited by tourists, he said.

Alejandro Álvarez told DailyMail.com that he first came into contact with Alaska, a nine-year-old husky, while visiting a pet store in Colombia

Five-year-old Celeste was a gift to Alejandro from his ex-boyfriend. The dog is one of two huskies that the 33-year-old has as his companions, who will take him on a road trip through Colombia and the rest of South America

Celeste (left) and Alaska (right) will join their owner on a journey through Colombia over the next six months before traveling through South America

The van hits the road in two weeks when Álvarez is joined by his mother on a trip to the Pacific coast province of Valle del Cauca

Alejandro Álvarez, with his dog Celeste, said he quit his job of 10 years in finance to be able to travel throughout Colombia and South America

Over two weeks, he will drive 300 miles to the Pacific coast province of Valle del Cauca. While there, he will visit the cities of Buenaventura and Cali, as well as the El Danubio River, which will be a delight for his dogs, Alaska and Celeste.

His furry companions are big fans of nature and enjoy being taken on long walks in the countryside.

Álvarez expects to start touring the rest of South America in 2023, with Ecuador being the first country on his list.

He then drives over to Peru and Bolivia before visiting Brazil, Argentina and Chile. Paraguay and Uruguay are also on the itinerary, although he is not sure which country he will visit first before heading back home.

“I want to fill my life with memories and experiences instead of material things,” Álvarez said.