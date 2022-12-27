Colombian airline Avianca will not allow large animals in its cabin after passengers violate the policy

A Colombian airline has been forced to change its pet policy after passengers on a six-hour flight pretended more than two dozen dogs were emotional support or service animals, leaving other passengers furious.

Most of the 25 pedigreed pets were traveling on budget airline Avianca with their owners to Bogotá from São Paulo, where they competed in the FCI World Dog Championships in early December.

Now, Avianca has announced that emotional support dogs will only be allowed to fly in the cabin if they fit in a carrier bag that can be placed under the seat and weigh less than 22 pounds.

The airline will require that all dogs remain inside their transport bag.

“If you do not meet these requirements, your emotional support dog must fly in the (cargo) hold,” Avianca said in a statement.

In addition, a maximum of six emotional dogs will be allowed on each flight.

The change in policy will take effect on February 1, 2023.

Avianca’s current policy requires customers to notify the airline of their plans to fly with their pets within 48 hours prior to departure and present the appropriate documentation.

Dogs and cats are only allowed on flights and must be four months old. Service dogs are allowed and a customer accompanied by an emotional support dog must provide a medical certificate.

The new policy was met with outrage by Avianca customers who have flown with pet dogs in the past, including Keisha Gomez, who objected to her dog being placed in a pet carrier in the cargo area.

“Oh, I will no longer be able to travel with Monet and he behaves super well, but I would never go to the winery,” Gómez tweeted. “The confinement would cause him to panic, he is very anxious when he is not with me.”

Gómez criticized the airline for giving in to the complaints of the passengers on the São Paulo-Bogotá flight.

“How sad that @Avianca is allowing themselves to be pressured by people without empathy who do not understand that they are part of our therapy,” he wrote.

In response, the airline assured Gomez and all customers that their dogs would remain their top priority should they become too large to travel in the cabin.

We’re meeting industry standards, Keisha. Emotional support dogs will be able to fly, just under different conditions, depending on their characteristics and documentation,’ the airline said. ‘Don’t worry! We will ensure Monet’s safety, it is our priority.