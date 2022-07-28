Colmont School, Kilmore International School, to close on Friday

An Australian private school has given students and parents just two days to find a new school after suddenly announcing it will close.

Colmont School in Kilmore, Victoria, sent an email to parents late Wednesday evening informing them that the school has been put in place and will close on Friday.

The board of Colmont School, formerly known as The Kilmore International School, decided to take the board on Tuesday.

Colmont School (above) announced Wednesday night that it will go into administration and close on Friday

The school advised students in Years 11 and 12 that they might be able to attend the school a little longer as they are pursuing the International Baccalaureate.

‘The administrators determine how long the school and the boarding school will continue to exist. When they have made this decision, they will tell you,” the email reads to parents.

“We understand this will be unexpected and disturbing news for your family.”

Several schools in the region have reached out to concerned students and parents to offer places.

Students from Colmont (above), formerly known as The Kilmore International School, have been taught free of charge at Melbourne’s Preshil for the rest of the year

Based in Melbourne, Preshil offers Colmont students free tuition until the end of the year.

Colmont School administrator Paul Langdon celebrated the offering as “the best” for stranded students.

“Under the difficult circumstances, we believe that Preshil’s offer is the best outcome for all students and for the continuation of their education,” he told the Herald Sun.

Assumption College staff will be working late Thursday to answer questions about enrollment.

Parents in Colmont (above) said they were frustrated by the lack of communication surrounding the school’s closure

St Patrick’s Primary School also encouraged students to enroll.

However, parents are still outraged by the school’s lack of notice and communication.

“Devastated last night to hear my child’s school has gone under administration and will be closing in 2 days,” one upset parent wrote on Twitter.

‘WTF are we supposed to do now? The school worked so wonderfully for both of them. It’s going to be a tough few days!’

Colmont School held a meeting for parents on Wednesday, but several were unable to attend due to communication problems.

There will be a second meeting for parents on Thursday at 6.30 pm.

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews spoke about the closure at a press conference on Thursday.

He said that while the assistance his government can provide to a private school is limited, he will do his best to help affected students.

“If there’s anything we can do to support those parents, we’re ready,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education told NCA NewsWire it is also committed to helping where possible.

“The Victorian Registration and Qualifications Authority (VRQA) is working with the DET in conjunction with Independent Schools Victoria to ensure a coordinated approach to contingency planning for students affected by this decision, and the Department and the VRQA will provide information to families about alternative schools,” they said.

Administrator Paul Langdon said the school had “been in trouble for quite some time” and was seeking a $5 million rescue fund

“Any Victorian child has the right to enroll in their designated local government school, or any other government school of their choice, provided there is adequate space to accommodate them.”

Mr. Langdon, of the trustees of Vince and Associates, said the school had “been in trouble for quite some time” and that the board was seeking a $5 million bailout fund from the state, federal government and private suppliers.

“We were exploring all options for a viable continuation of the school, but the amount of money requested is significant,” he says.