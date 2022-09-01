Collins Trucks driver ploughs into a flock of sheep in Adelaide

<!–

Shocking footage shows a truck driver plowing on a flock of hundreds of sheep after failing to notice the animals in the middle of the night.

The truck driver, who works for Collins Trucks Adelaide, was driving on a two-lane highway last Wednesday evening when the incident took place.

The driver turns a corner before suddenly turning on the truck’s high beams, revealing the huge flock of sheep trying to cross the road.

A truck collided with a flock of hundreds of sheep on a regional road in South Australia last week – dozens of animals killed

Helplessly, the man slams on the brakes, but can’t avoid bumping into more than 100 animals.

When the truck finally comes to a stop, terrified sheep that survived the incident can run off the road.

“It’s rare for a farmer to move a flock of sheep at 10pm,” a Collins Trucks employee told the Daily Mail Australia.

Gruesome photos of the scene show dozens of corpses scattered across the road and under the truck.

Gruesome photos of the scene show dead sheep wedged under the truck’s wheels

A road worker tries to peel dead sheep off the road after being hit by the vehicle

A heartbreaking photo shows a sheep looking over the corpses of his flock

A heartbreaking photo shows a sheep standing next to the truck, looking out over the bodies of his flock.

Another image shows a worker trying to peel a sheep off the road.

A Collins Trucks spokesperson said the driver was “absolutely fine” but declined to comment further.

South Australia Police have been contacted for comment.