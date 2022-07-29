Collins said Democrats surprise deal could sink same-sex marriage bill

Republican Senator Susan Collins said Democrats’ surprise agreement to revive parts of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan could have doomed Republican support to codify same-sex marriage.

“I think the timing couldn’t have been worse and it came completely out of the blue,” Collins says told HuffPostciting Wednesday’s announcement that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin had agreed on a $430 billion reconciliation bill that would include a number of health, climate and tax provisions.

The announcement came in the hours after the Senate passed the CHIPS bill, which had threatened to derail Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell if Democrats tried to bring Build Back Better back.

Republicans were caught off guard as press releases suggested negotiations between Manchin and Schumer had soured.

“Having just successfully worked together on gun safety legislation, on the CHIPS Act, it was a very unfortunate move that negates the many bipartisan efforts that are underway,” Collins said.

One of those two-pronged efforts was an effort to find 10 Republican senators to break the filibuster on a House passed bill that would legalize same-sex marriage nationally.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which ended a 49-year precedent of throwing abortion laws back into the states, LGBTQ+ advocates feared gay marriage could be next.

The landmark 2015 Supreme Court decision, Obergefell v. Hodges, to legalize same-sex marriage was based on the same “right to privacy” that judges had used to justify the legalization of abortion in 1973 in Roe v. Wade.

Concurring with Dobbs, Conservative Judge Clarence Thomas argued that the same line of reasoning the court used to dismiss Roe should be used in cases involving birth control, same-sex sexual relations and same-sex marriage.

Since the repeal of federal abortion rights last month, Democrats in Congress have been working to pass legislation protecting women’s right to choose, access to birth control and same-sex marriage.

The Senate seemed on track to potentially pass a House gay marriage bill, with four moderate Republicans saying they would vote for it: Collins, Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina .

A fifth, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson — who faces a tough reelection battle in a state that voted for Biden — said he wouldn’t block it.

But with the Republicans shocked that the Democrats outsmarted them for once, it’s unclear if there would be five additional GOP votes.

HuffPost asked Collins if she thought the bill should wait until the fall — as the Senate is about to begin its traditional August recess.

“I don’t know and I will continue to work to support the bill,” the Maine Republican said.