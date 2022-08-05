Collingwood win their ELEVENTH game in a row with dramatic win over reigning premiers Melbourne

Collingwood have extended their unbeaten run to 11 games as Craig McRae’s side proved they are the real deal and a real threat to the premiership with a dramatic victory over Melbourne.

In a Friday night blockbuster contested by the teams occupying 2nd and 3rd on the ladder, neither side disappointed in a match that rocked back and forth in a thrilling fourth quarter.

The Pies didn’t flinch and were in the face of the Demons for most of the game, with a frustrated Christian Salem lashing out at Jack Ginnivan, but the young gun kept his composure to seal a monumental win.

More to follow.