Collingwood win their ELEVENTH game in a row with dramatic win over reigning premiers Melbourne
Collingwood win their ELEVENTH game in a row with dramatic victory over reigning Prime Minister Melbourne as Jack Ginnivan keeps his cool to help Craig McRae’s side stamp themselves as true flag candidates
Collingwood have extended their unbeaten run to 11 games as Craig McRae’s side proved they are the real deal and a real threat to the premiership with a dramatic victory over Melbourne.
In a Friday night blockbuster contested by the teams occupying 2nd and 3rd on the ladder, neither side disappointed in a match that rocked back and forth in a thrilling fourth quarter.
The Pies didn’t flinch and were in the face of the Demons for most of the game, with a frustrated Christian Salem lashing out at Jack Ginnivan, but the young gun kept his composure to seal a monumental win.
More to follow.