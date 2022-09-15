Collingwood stars Beau McCreery and Josh Carmichael in car crash on Monash Freeway before AFL final

Magpies stars Beau McCreery and Josh Carmichael are involved in a car accident on their way to the airport to fly for their do-or-die final against the Sydney Swans on Saturday.

The couple was not injured in the collision on Friday morning, but were shocked by the incident on the Monash Freeway in Melbourne.

“Neither Beau nor Josh have suffered any injuries and we will provide them with the necessary support,” Collingwood football boss Graham Wright said.

“The well-being of Beau, Josh and the driver of the other vehicle remains the absolute priority.”

The Magpies were scheduled for a 10am flight to Sydney and the duo will fly today.

As a result of the accident, which appeared to have left a black SUV with major damage, two lanes of the highway were closed.

