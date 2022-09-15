WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Collingwood stars Beau McCreery and Josh Carmichael in car crash on Monash Freeway before AFL final

Sports
By Merry

Collingwood stars Beau McCreery and Josh Carmichael in car crash

Drama in which Collingwood stars Beau McCreery and Josh Carmichael get caught up in a car accident in Melbourne just before the team leaves for the sudden death final against Swans

By Shayne Bugden for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Magpies stars Beau McCreery and Josh Carmichael are involved in a car accident on their way to the airport to fly for their do-or-die final against the Sydney Swans on Saturday.

The couple was not injured in the collision on Friday morning, but were shocked by the incident on the Monash Freeway in Melbourne.

“Neither Beau nor Josh have suffered any injuries and we will provide them with the necessary support,” Collingwood football boss Graham Wright said.

“The well-being of Beau, Josh and the driver of the other vehicle remains the absolute priority.”

The Magpies were scheduled for a 10am flight to Sydney and the duo will fly today.

As a result of the accident, which appeared to have left a black SUV with major damage, two lanes of the highway were closed.

MORE TO COME…

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories

Parramatta Eels NRL fan builds…

Merry

Kyrie Irving posts 2002 video of…

Merry

David Moyes credits West Ham for…

Merry
1 of 4,348

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More