Collingwood fans fume as Jack Ginnivan cops another high shot without a free kick

Jack Ginnivan has scored three goals to lead Collingwood to a 3.10 (88) to 12.10 (82) win over Port Adelaide, but fans were left furious after he received another high shot that escaped the referee’s whistle.

There has been heated debate over the past week as to whether the young forward is being led differently by AFL umpires due to his propensity to connect with players.

Ginnivan was hit high by Mason Redman of Essendon in their last win over the Bombers, but no free kick was awarded.

Teammate Mason Cox was quick to defend his young teammate and called on the AFL to protect him from further headbutts.

“It’s crazy to think that high tackles have been put into play to protect players’ health and are now blatantly ignored for a 19-year-old,” he said.

“How can we think after this ‘the AFL cares about concussion and head contact’.”

Ginnivan and Jamie Elliott celebrate during the 2022 AFL Round 20 match between the Collingwood Magpies and the Port Adelaide Power at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

Now the problem has resurfaced after the young star was again kicked high, this time by Port Adelaide’s Robbie Gray, without a free kick being awarded.

“He is arbitrated in a different way than anyone else in the comp. In my view that is cheating. Just pay it when it’s there, that’s all you want,” one fan tweeted.

“You can save this tweet and just post again next week, nothing will change,” another complained.

Despite the high shot, Ginnivan was inspiring as the ‘Pies continued their attack into September.

MORE TO FOLLOW