Colliding galaxies dazzle in Gemini North image

This image from the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii shows a pair of interacting spiral galaxies — NGC 4568 (bottom) and NGC 4567 (top) — as they begin to collide and merge. The galaxies will eventually form a single elliptical galaxy in about 500 million years. Credit: International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURAImage Processing: TA Rector (University of Alaska Anchorage/NSF’s NOIRLab), J. Miller (Gemini Observatory/NSF’s NOIRLab), M. Zamani (NSF’s NOIRLab) & D. de Martin (NSF’s NOIRLab )



A suggestive new image from the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii reveals a pair of interacting spiral galaxies — NGC 4568 and NGC 4567 — as they begin to collide and merge. These galaxies are entangled by their gravitational fields and will eventually form one elliptical galaxy in about 500 million years. Also visible in the image are the glowing remnants of a supernova detected in 2020.

Gemini North, one of the International Gemini Observatory’s twin telescopes operated by NSF’s NOIRLab, has observed the first stages of a cosmic collision about 60 million light-years away toward the constellation Virgo. The two stately spiral galaxies, NGC 4568 (bottom) and NGC 4567 (top), are about to undergo one of the most spectacular events in the universe, a galactic merger. At present, the centers of these galaxies are still 20,000 light-years apart (about the distance from Earth to the center of the Milky Way), and each galaxy still retains its original pinwheel shape. However, those calm conditions will change.

As NGC 4568 and NGC 4567 merge and merge, their dueling gravitational forces will cause bursts of intense stellar formation and wildly distort their once-majestic structures. Over millions of years, the galaxies will repeatedly swing past each other in ever-tightening loops, pulling out long wisps of stars and gas until their individual structures are so thoroughly mixed that a single, essentially spherical galaxy emerges from the chaos. At that point, much of the gas and dust (the fuel for star formation) in this system will have been used up or blown away.

This merger is also a preview of what will happen when the Milky Way and its nearest large galactic neighbor the Andromeda Galaxy collide in about 5 billion years.

A bright region in the center of one of NGC 4568’s swinging spiral arms is the fading afterglow of a supernova – known as SN 2020fqv – that was detected in 2020. The new Gemini image was created from data taken in 2020. .

Combining decades of observations and computer modeling, astronomers now have compelling evidence that merging spiral galaxies like these are becoming elliptical galaxies. It is likely that NGC 4568 and NGC 4567 will eventually resemble their more mature neighbor Messier 89, an elliptical galaxy also located in the Virgo Cluster. With its lack of star-forming gas, Messier 89 now shows minimal star formation and consists mainly of older, bright stars and old globular clusters.

Advanced technology on the Gemini North telescope, including the Gemini Multi-Object Spectrograph North(GMOS-N) and the dry air over Maunakea’s summit enabled astronomers to capture this spectacular image.

The image was obtained by NOIRLab’s Communication, Education & Engagement team, as part of the NOIRLab Legacy Imaging Program.

Provided by Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy

