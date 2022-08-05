College student who shed 140LBS reveals the weird ways her life has changed since her weight loss

A college student who lost 140 pounds during the pandemic is candid about all the surprising ways her life has changed since her transformation.

Maeve Everett, a sophomore at the University of Michigan, has been candid about her weight loss on TikTokwhere she’s posted a series of videos about the “weird things” she’s noticed after her 14-month journey.

Unsurprisingly, there have been drastic differences in her physical appearance and health, but some of the changes were completely unexpected.

“This may be in my head, but I think my voice got a little higher, [and] Oddly enough, I became a lot less clumsy,” she explained in a video.

Now that she’s 140 pounds lighter, she also finds it easier to remember her dreams. The pattern of her curls has ‘almost completely changed’ and the soles of her feet are ‘a lot more sensitive’.

Everett’s low-calorie diet and hormone fluctuations during her weight loss likely contributed to these strange events.

Functional medicine expert Will Cole explained in an interview with mindbodygreenthat nightmares or vivid dreams have been linked to changes in blood sugar and other shifts in the body, although “limited research has been done on changes in dreams in general detoxification.”

As for her physical appearance, Everett said it wasn’t just her dress size that changed after she lost weight.

She said her “shoe size went from size 9 to size 7” and that she can no longer wear many of her old accessories.

All her old sunglasses are now too wide for her face, and her fingers and neck have shrunk so much that her jewelry no longer fits.

Many of her facial features have also become more prominent, including her eyes, dimples, and collarbone.

Everett added that she used to shop in the men’s department and wear a lot of graphic T-shirts, but now she can share clothes with her mom and friends.

The positive effects of her weight loss include changes in her health.

She said her skin has cleared up and she has “stopped snoring completely.” She rarely gets sick and her back and knee pain is no longer present.

On the other hand, she is no longer used to eating junk food, so she gets a headache from too much sugar, which has never happened before.

The student also explained how people treat her differently now that she is smaller

“This one might be a bit controversial, but guys got nicer and girls got nastier,” she said

Everett shared that people — even those she knew before — also treat her differently because of her shrinking size.

“A lot of people automatically assume that I lost weight in an unhealthy way,” she noted in one of her videos.

Some people didn’t recognize her after her weight loss, and others insisted she looked taller — even though she didn’t grow an inch. People have also claimed that she’s not as funny as she used to be, which she wasn’t happy about.

“This one might be a bit controversial, but guys got nicer and girls got nastier,” she shared as she pondered her new reality.

“Before gaining weight and talking to guys, I was always considered a friendly person,” she explained. “Now that I’m having the same conversations, I’m told I’m flirting.”