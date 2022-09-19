College senior, 21, was ‘eating FRIES’ when she was shot 10 times in her bullet-riddled car

A college student who was shot more than 10 times while waiting for a train crossing in Louisiana was eating chips when she died.

Allison Rice, 21, was on his way home from a night out with friends and was shot and killed near the track around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Detectives “don’t know” the motive behind the brutal murder of the student, Geismar, who has been described by friends as “bright and sparkling.”

The Louisiana State University Senior was found in her bullet-ridden car in Baton Rouge after a party with friends at a bar on Government Street less than five minutes from where she was murdered.

It is thought that she was trying to turn around on the tracks when she was shot multiple times through her windshield.

Friends and family paid tribute to her, as well as her favorite snacks, on the street where she was shot, and also put a cross on her face on a telephone pole.

Allison Rice, 21, had studied marketing at Louisiana State University and was preparing for an internship for her tragic murder

Police rushed to the scene after witnesses reported hearing multiple shots around 2:30 a.m. Friday

Rice’s aunt Susie Rice Granier described the young woman as a “free spirit” and said she loved to sing and dance

A cross with Allie’s face in the middle is nailed into a telephone pole near where the student was murdered

Officers have not yet identified a suspect in the murder and are yet to identify the reason behind the attack, according to Unfiltered with Kiran.

Rice had been waiting for a train to finish crossing when she was shot and injured to her arm and chest.

Authorities discovered several casings near her vehicle, as well as fast food on her lap, but nothing was taken from her car.

It does not appear that there is a mistake of identity, with officers having no idea of ​​the motive behind the murder.

Baton Rouge Police are investigating the shooting, with Police Chief Murphy Paul saying after the incident, “I left the crime scene before I got here.

“Our detectives are investigating the area. Much of the research effort that goes on behind the scenes. Very sad. Very sad.’

Her father Paul told WBRZ, “It should never have happened, this shouldn’t have happened, it shouldn’t have happened.

‘She’s a beautiful child. She had one year left to graduate from LSU, her whole future ahead of her.

“When you hear the policeman’s words say, ‘She’s with the coroner now, she didn’t make it.’ They are the most devastating words you can ever hear.”

Her family begs the police for answers and begs anyone with information to come forward.

The student had been out with friends prior to the shooting and became trapped behind a train just a few miles from campus when she was murdered

Rice worked as a bartender at The Shed BBQ in Baton Rouge, where she worked with her two brothers (pictured together)

Her parents are asking anyone with information to come forward to help the police with their investigation

Police arrived at the scene around 2:30 am and all that was left later that morning was a pile of broken glass after her car was removed

Sergeant L’Jean McKneely of the Baton Rouge Police Department added: “Chief Paul has worked hard to set up the CCTV systems, we have that center, tried to push it and make it happen to the main corridors for Baton Rouge. Florida Street, Government Street.”

EBR Mayor President Sharon Weston Broome added, “My heart goes out to the family, loved ones and classmates of Allison Rice, a young LSU student who had her whole life ahead of her.

“This senseless violence is completely unacceptable and Baton Rouge officers are conducting a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrator to justice.

“Our university community is an essential part of the fabric of Baton Rouge. As we welcome students from across our state and across the country, it is paramount that we create a safe environment.”

Rice’s death is the 74th this year in East Baton Rouge Parish, and comes after a string of crimes committed against LSU students.

On August 19, another student was shot during an attempted robbery, and just days later, two separate kidnapping cases took place on campus.

According to the FBI, Baton Rouge has one of the highest murder rates in Louisiana.

Anyone with information should call the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000.