College football awards 2022: Full list of finalists, winners for Heisman, Walker, Biletnikoff and more

The 2022 college football campaign has nearly reached the conclusion of its regular season, leaving only the Army-Navy Game left to be played before bowl season.
But there’s one more point of order before the season reaches its final zenith: awarding the nation’s best players, coaches and positional groups for their on-field accomplishments.
Chief among those awards is the Heisman Trophy, which has the distinction of being the most prestigious individual award in collegiate sports. But there are other awards that must be taken care of, including the Biletnikoff (top receiver), Doak Walker (top running back) and more.
Apart from positional awards are various national player of the year awards, including those from The Sporting News: a fitting, final acknowledgment of another fantastic season of college football.
The Sporting News is tracking all awards this season, including finalists, categories and more:
College football awards winners 2022
Awards and finalists listed alphabetically
|Award
|Category
|Winner
|Associated Press Player of the Year
|Top player
|Biletnikoff Award
|Top receiver
|Bronko Nagurski Trophy
|Defensive player of the year (judged by FWAA)
|Will Anderson Jr., LB Alabama
|Broyles Award
|Top assistant coach
|Garrett Riley, OC/QB coach, TCU
|Burlsworth Trophy
|Top former walk-on
|Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia
|Butkus Award
|Top linebacker
|Chuck Bednarik Award
|Defensive player of the year (judged by Maxwell Club)
|Davey O’Brien Award
|Top quarterback
|Doak Walker Award
|Top running back
|Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award
|Top NCAA Division I coach (judged by FWAA)
|George Munger Award
|Top NCAA Division I coach (judged by Maxwell Club)
|Heisman Trophy
|Most outstanding player
|Jim Thorpe Award
|Top defensive back
|Joe Moore Award
|Top offensive line
|John Mackey Award
|Top tight end
|Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
|Top upperclassman quarterback
|Max Duggan, TCU
|Lombardi Award
|Outstanding college football lineman
|Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
|Lou Groza Award
|Top placekicker
|Maxwell Award
|College player of the year
|Outland Trophy
|Top interior lineman
|Paul Hornung Award
|Most versatile player
|Jack Colletto, LB, Oregon State
|Ray Guy Award
|Top punter
|Rimington Trophy
|Top center
|Sporting News Coach of the Year
|College coach of the year
|Sporting News Player of the Year
|College player of the year
|Ted Hendricks Award
|Top defensive end
|Walter Camp Award
|College player of the year
|William V. Campbell Trophy
|Academic Heisman
|Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
|Wuerffel Trophy
|Community service award
College football awards 2022
AP Player of the Year
Biletnikoff Award
Finalists
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
- Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
- Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
Bronko Nagurski Trophy
Finalists
- Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama
- Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt
- Chris Smith, FS, Georgia
- Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC
Broyles Award
Finalists
- Alex Golesh, OC/TE coach, Tennessee
- Jesse Minter, DC, Michigan
- Todd Monken, OC, Georgia
- Garrett Riley, OC/QB coach, TCU
- Ryan Walters, DC, Illinois
Burlsworth Trophy
Finalists
- Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia
- Carlton Martial, LB, Troy
- Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue
Butkus Award
Finalists
- Jack Campbell, Iowa
- Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
- Daiyan Henley, Washington State
- Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
- Drew Sanders, Arkansas
Chuck Bednarik Award
Finalists
- Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
- Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
- Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC
Davey O’Brien Award
Finalists
- Max Duggan, TCU
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
- Caleb Williams, USC
Doak Walker Award
Finalists
- Chase Brown, Illinois
- Blake Corum, Michigan
- Bijan Robinson, Texas
Eddie Robinson Award
Finalists
- Sonny Dykes, TCU
- Mike Elko, Duke
- Willie Fritz, Tulane
- Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
- Lincoln Riley, USC
- Kirby Smart, Georgia
- John Sumrall, Troy
- Jeff Traylor, UTSA
George Munger Award
Heisman Trophy
Finalists
- Stetson Bennett, Georgia
- Max Duggan, TCU
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
- Caleb Williams, USC
Jim Thorpe Award
Finalists
- Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
- Clark Phillips III, Utah
- Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
Joe Moore Award
Semifinalists
- Air Force
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Michigan
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Tennessee
- UCLA
- USC
John Mackey Award
Finalists
- Brock Bowers, Georgia
- Sam LaPorta, Iowa
- Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
Finalists
- Stetson Bennett, Georgia
- Max Duggan, TCU
- Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
- Bo Nix, Oregon
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Winner: Max Duggan, TCU
Lombardi Award
Finalists
- Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama
- Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
- Jalen Carter, TE, Georgia
- Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC
Lou Groza Award
Finalists
- Christopher Dunn, N.C. State
- Joshua Karty, Stanford
- Jake Moody, Michigan
Maxwell Award
Finalists
- Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
- Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Outland Trophy
Finalists
- Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt
- Olusegun Oluwatimi, C, Michigan
- Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
Paul Hornung Award
Finalists
- Jack Colletto, LB, Oregon State
- Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
- Will Shipley, RB, Clemson
Ray Guy Award
Finalists
- Bryce Baringer, Michigan State
- Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati
- Adak Korsak, Rutgers
Rimington Trophy
Finalists
- Brett Neilon, USC
- Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
- John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
Sporting News Coach of the Year
Sporting News Player of the Year
Ted Hendricks Award
Finalists
- Ty French, Gardner-Webb
- Caleb Murphy, Ferris State
- Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan
Walter Camp Award
Finalists
- Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
- Max Duggan, QB, TCU
- Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
- C.J. Stroud, QB, USC
- Caleb Williams, QB, USC
William V. Campbell Trophy
Finalists
- Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
- Anders Carlson, PK, Auburn
- Jake Chisholm, RB, Dayton
- Nicholas D’Ambrose, RB, Chicago
- Ryan Greenhagen, LB, Fordham
- Oso Ifesinachukwu, DL, Yale
- Ahofitu Maka, OL, UTSA
- Adrian Martinez, QB, Kansas State
- Peter Oliver, RB, Holy Cross
- Walter Rouse, OT, Stanford
- Austin Stidham, OL, Troy
- Julius Wilkerson, LB, Wayne State (Minn.)
- Austin Williams, WR, Mississippi State
- JR Woods, OL, Johns Hopkins (Md.)
- Michael Wozniak, DL, Saint John’s
Wuerffel Trophy
Finalists
- Patrick Fields, DB, Stanford
- Dillan Gibbons, OL, Florida State
- Tanner Morgan, QB, Minnesota