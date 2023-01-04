College admissions scandal: It’s sentencing day for the mastermind behind the plot. Is he going to jail?

The college admissions scandal that sent celebrities and wealthy Bay Area parents to jail for paying bribes to get their average kids into elite universities is finally coming to an end after nearly four years as the mastermind behind the scheme, Rick Singer, is set to be sentenced today in a federal court in Boston.

Singer made $25 million off those desperate prestige-obsessed parents, then betrayed them by carrying an FBI wire and is now asking for a lighter sentence than some of his clients.

Federal prosecutors are seeking six years behind bars and a $10 million fine. Singer’s lawyer asked for six months. Singer, who sold his luxurious Newport Beach home at the height of the scandal and was tracked down by the Bay Area News Group last summer while living in a St. Petersburg mobile home park, told a neighbor he expected a light sentence.

In a sentencing document, federal prosecutors said Singer paid more than $7 million in bribes and spent $15 million of his clients’ money for his own benefit. He also created a fake charity to funnel the bribe money so parents could deduct it from their taxes.

“Singer’s plan was staggering in its scope and was also breathtaking in its brutality and the level of deception involved,” prosecutors wrote. “His corruption and manipulation of others were practically limitless. Singer is by far the most guilty of the Varsity Blues defendants – in order of magnitude – and therefore deserves the longest sentence.”

The 62-year-old Singer began his career as an admissions counselor for a Sacramento university and quickly played on the fears of parents who wanted their children, without the qualifications, admitted to the top universities, and the bragging that came with it. Many paid more than half a million dollars for what Singer called the “side door” to admission—not the front door where teens would be admitted on their own, or the “back door” when parents donate millions to universities and get their names on buildings. Instead, Singer arranged for expert proctors to take SAT exams, often without the students’ knowledge, and to falsify athletic credentials, sometimes using photoshopped images of the teens participating in sports they never actually played. Former Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer, the only defendant who did not personally pocket bribes from the scheme, was sentenced to a day after admitting to holding two places open for Singer’s non-qualified clients.

In a letter to U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, Singer said his “moral compass was broken,” that he thrived on “winning at all costs,” and that “choosing good over evil became less important than doing what it took to get recognized.” to be like the best.” He blamed it in part on unspecified “repressed childhood trauma.”

About 50 parents and college administrators involved in the scheme have already been sentenced, from as little as probation to as much as 30 months in prison. Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman spent 14 days in jail in 2019 after pleading guilty to hiring Singer to fraudulently boost her oldest daughter’s SAT score. Lori Loughlin, the Full House star, served two months in jail after she and her fashion designer husband admitted paying Singer $500,000 to get their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew team recruits , although they were not oarsmen.

Dubbed the “Varsity Blues” by federal agents, the scandal entrapped a number of wealthy Bay Area parents, including Mill Valley private equity investor Bill McGlashan, who spent three months in jail after paying Singer to get the ACT to inflate his son’s score. He also talked to Singer about getting his oldest son into USC as a football kicker using faked photos. Elizabeth Henriquez, whose husband, Manuel, resigned from his Palo Alto investment firm when the couple was caught, served 7 months in jail after the couple paid more than $500,000 for cheating on their two daughters’ tests and to have the tennis coach arrested. of Georgetown University to admit the older girl as a fake player.

Check back later for updates on this developing story.