Collateral Consequences of Criminal Conviction

Criminal convictions are the ones that often come with the worst consequences. Despite that, people often live with the misconception that their crimes are pardoned once they have served their sentences. But the reality is far from that, as criminal convictions often attract many collateral consequences that people miss out on.

But these collateral consequences are far direr than one can imagine. The consequences will remain regardless of whether you plead guilty or are convicted in court. Hence you must choose a competent criminal defense attorney in Tempe, AZ, to fight your case in court. So let’s check out some of the consequences of criminal conviction you should know about.

Consequences To Criminal Conviction You Should Know Of!

Employment Consequences: One of the most prevalent consequences of criminal conviction revolves around employment. No employer wants to employ a criminal conviction even after serving their sentences. As a result, it becomes very challenging for convicts to move on with their lives.

Most convicts lose their employment opportunities during the background check, irrespective of how good they are at doing their job. Even qualified individuals struggle to find employment after a criminal conviction.

Parental Rights: Another significant consequence of criminal conviction is an adverse impact on parental rights. There have been many cases where incarceration was considered an abandonment of the child or children. This means your parental rights are directly terminated without any second thought.

But of course, this is a worst-case scenario, and it might not be a consequence in your case. The impact on parental rights can even limit your visitation rights depending on the conviction you are dealing with. So it is always better not to take any chances on hiring a competent Phoenix criminal defense lawyer to place your best bet.

Immigration: The consequences of criminal convictions differ for a citizen of a country and a non-citizen. Every non-citizen is considered an immigrant according to the law. Hence when someone is welcoming you into their country, it is only natural to presume they do not want your involvement in any criminal activities.

Any immigrant convicted of a criminal offense will lose their citizenship. Besides that, they will also lose the right to apply for citizenship anywhere else in the country. Immigration and criminal conviction are a bad mix that will cost you dearly.

Adoption: Another severe consequence of criminal conviction is complications with adoption. Of course, you might not be considering adoption at the moment, but you never know what the future has in store. People with criminal convictions are often disqualified from having the right to adopt a child.

They are even deprived of the right to have a child placed in their homes which can be taking care of foster children; hence if you are planning on having a child or at least wish to have a child keep your distance from criminal activities.

Final Thoughts

These are some of the most important and dire collateral consequences of criminal convictions. Hence make sure you avoid all sorts of criminal activities to ensure these consequences do not impact you. But if you are convicted of a criminal charge, you can always reach our competent criminal defense lawyer in Tempe, AZ.