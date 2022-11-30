Home Collapsed fashion brand Joules closes in on rescue deal with Hobbs owner
Joules was about to sign a bailout deal last night with the fashion giant behind Hobbs, the favorite of the Princess of Wales.

Administrators of the collapsed ‘yummy mummy’ fashion brand were close to an agreement with South Africa’s The Foschini Group (TFG).

If the deal closes, TFG would acquire the majority of Joules’ stores and assets.

Good money: Joules managers were close to an agreement with South Africa’s The Foschini Group, which also owns Phase Eight and Whistles

But about a quarter of the retailer’s 132 stores would close, costing “several hundreds” of jobs, according to Sky News.

TFG, which also owns Phase Eight and Whistles, was reportedly in talks with Joules about an investment weeks before the collapse.

Rival bidders, including Next and Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, are still thought to be circulating.

Joules went bankrupt last month because it was unable to repay a bank loan. It has issued a series of profit warnings due to massive increases in shipping and other costs.

Interpath Advisory administrators run the business during the main Christmas season while looking for a buyer.

The head of restructuring, Will Wright, said there is “overwhelming interest” in the company.

He said: ‘We are optimistic that we can secure a future for this great British brand.’

