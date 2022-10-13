Collapse against Oilers serves as reminder Canucks are still a work in progress

EDMONTON — Dream Start. End of nightmare.

And so begins another NHL season for the Vancouver Canucks, a team of talent and promise that aspires to become something real.

They should have had more on Wednesday, overwhelming the Edmonton Oilers in the first 21 minutes to build a three-goal lead, only to ruin it on special teams and hand in five consecutive goals in a 5-3 loss on opening night.

Connor McDavid, largely invisible in the first half of the game, finished with a hat-trick. He and Leon Draisaitl won a game for the Oilers that their team should have lost. That’s what special players do.

The Canucks have 81 games to go – a huge time to correct their mistakes and build the structure and consistency in their play needed to return to the playoffs for the second time since 2015.

But Wednesday was a reminder of the work to be done.

Good teams don’t get a 3-0 lead and get nothing from a match in which they were significantly better than the opponent of equal strength.

“Of course that stings a bit,” said Canucks captain Bo Horvat. “I thought we were doing a lot of good things five on five. I thought we carried the game for most of the game. Obviously our power play kind of let us down. (But) it’s been one game and We go on.”

Forward JT Miller lamented, “They basically had nothing. We dominated the game five against five. We had a few outages, maybe two or three. When you play a team like that, you take that every day. I think we played really well and we’re going to hang our hats on that. Tonight’s stuff is fixable, that’s for sure.”

McDavid broke a 3-3 draw with 4:59 remaining in the regular season, blasting his own rebound past goalkeeper Thatcher Demko after Canucks defender Quinn Hughes blocked his shot inside Edmonton’s blue line and then hit the wrong side of the line. the puck and Oiler caught Zach Hyman when a three-for-two developed in the Vancouver zone.

McDavid finished his hat-trick in an empty net with 25 seconds left, technically Edmonton’s third power play goal of the evening. They needed just four advantages and a 1:49 total on power play to obliterate the Canucks’ penalty kill, which was one of the torpedoes that sank Vancouver in the first six weeks of last season.

The Canucks’ power play went 1-for-8, unforgivably allowing a shorthanded three-for-one rush that tied Darnell Nurse in the tying run with 41 seconds left in the middle period.

“Disappointing,” said Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. “I thought we came out well in the first and I think special teams cost us the game tonight. The power play wasn’t good enough and we couldn’t keep the puck out of our net on the PK.

“I think that was a good lesson for us. That’s the kind of game … you have to be able to close.”

The Canucks need to move beyond lessons learned and moral victories this season. They’re moving to Philadelphia to play John Tortorella’s Flyers on Saturday.

“I don’t know if it feels more important or more critical,” Vancouver coach Bruce Boudreau said Wednesday morning when asked about the start of the season. “They just know for sure what happened when they didn’t have a good start (last year). I mean, our last 56 games, I think we were 10th in the league, and it still hasn’t gotten us anywhere. We will all lose two, three, four games in a row. But I mean, if you do that and you start off badly, then you’re in (trouble) deeper. But when you have that cushion, I mean, it makes life a lot easier.”

The Canucks had a big cushion against the Oilers and built a 3-0 lead to 21 minutes.

Miller and Pettersson finished beautifully from Edmonton turns to make it 2-0 in the first 2:40 of the game – the fastest 2-0 lead the Canucks have built on opening night in franchise history.

Rookie Andrei Kuzmenko extended the lead just 39 seconds into the middle period and scored on a goalmouth tap-in from Miller’s laser pass for Vancouver’s only power play goal in 12:15 of advantage.

A soft hooking call to Canuck Tanner Pearson at 3:54 of the middle period – we assume because both the score and power plays at the time were 3-0 for Vancouver and this is the NHL – gave the Oilers a chance to get into the game.

They did, as Draisaitl scored from close range at 4:12. The Canucks were rightly upset, the goal coming seconds after Draisaitl trudged Hughes in the face and burst him like a tomato, without a call-up. Hughes was still trying to gather his gear and wits when the puck went in.

But the Canucks could only blame themselves when McDavid made it 3-2 at 2:01 PM and ended with a series of quick passes after Vancouver was penalized for too many players at 1:55 PM.

At that point, the Canucks had almost come to nothing at five-on-five, but allowed the Oilers’ power play to score two goals on two chances in a total of just 24 seconds.

The nurse tied it up at 7:19 PM after Pettersson’s turnover and Horvat’s weak backcheck led to the shorthanded three-to-one.

Pettersson said after the morning skate, the priority for the Canucks is to start from Game 1 as they played the last 57 games under Boudreau last year when they finished 32-15-10.

“We know what we can be when everyone is aware and working the hardest,” Pettersson said. “It just comes down to doing our job.”