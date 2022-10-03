Colin Hanks, 44, says his dad Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson dote on his two kids

Colin Hanks has made some rare comments about his father Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson. Colin’s mother is Tom’s ex-wife Samantha Lewes.

When on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna on Monday, the 44-year-old said the two are wonderful grandparents.

“They’re amazing,” the actor who has two children, Olivia Jane, 11, and Charlotte Bryant, nine, began with wife Samantha Bryant.

Famous Family: Colin Hanks joined TODAY with Hoda and Jenna where he opened up about how his parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson deal with being grandparents. Hanks shared: ‘They are amazing’

He joked, “It would be great if they paid attention to the kids’ bedtimes and actually cook food that the kids will eat… [They give them] a lot of sugar… [It’s] many do not necessarily pay attention to the schedule.

“The only thing that’s missing is that they need nice, ugly sweater vests. If they both had those and only a few glasses and complained about the temperature, we’d be fine.’

The father of two transformed himself for a new Peacock series called A Friend of The Family, based on the disturbing true story about a young girl named Jan who was kidnapped twice by a charismatic family friend.

He has a beauty in the house: Tom with his beautiful actress wife Wilson in 2020

Colin is best known for his work in films such as Orange County, King Kong, The House Bunny and the Jumanji film series. His television credits include Roswell, Dexter, The Good Guys and The Offer.

He also appeared in part eight of the HBO miniseries, Band of Brothers (2001), which was created by his father Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

Colin’s father Tom starred in as many as 85 films over his 50-year career. And this week, the 66-year-old actor shared that he thinks only about four or so of them were “pretty good,” but the Hollywood heavy declined to name them.

Some of his top films have included Big, Sleepless In Seattle, Forrest Gump, Philadelphia, Cast Away, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, and Elvis. His next movie is Pinocchio.

“I’ve made a lot of movies, and four of them are pretty good I think, and I’m still amazed at how movies come together. From the flicker of an idea to the flickering image on the screen, the whole process is a miracle,” he shared with People.

Author Hanks: “I’ve made a lot of movies, and four of them are pretty good I think, and I’m still amazed at how movies come together. From a flicker of an idea to the flickering image on the screen, the whole process is a miracle,” he shared with People; seen last week in Washington DC

He promoted his new book The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, which will be released on May 9, 2023. The book contains comic books written by Hanks.

He also said his novel is based on the “key lessons” he learned as he tried to make it — and stay at the top — in Hollywood.

It’s about the film industry making a “colossal, multimillion-dollar star-studded superhero action movie and the humble comic book that inspired it,” the official synopsis stated.

Definitely a fan favorite: his 1994 film Forrest Gump was a crowd pleaser

Wartime: Hanks, right, with Tom Sizemore in Saving Private Ryan in 1998

“Each character in the book is doing something I experienced while making a movie, and also discovered a philosophy or learned an important lesson. Even the silly moments are some kind of stunt I pulled or a mistake I survived,” he shared with the site.

‘The source of a film can go back as many years as it does in history. A story takes place at a single moment in a person’s life, after which all the anecdotes of the present time magnify that moment,” explains Hanks.

“No one knows how a movie is made, although everyone thinks it is,” he added.

A sweet one: He also played Mr Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood in 2019

New: Hanks stars as Geppetto with an animated Pinocchio; the movie was released this month

The read: The book is titled The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece and will be released May 9, 2023

The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece spans several decades.

It also looks at how American culture has changed since World War II.

Part is about 1947 and a soldier father who inspired his five-year-old son.

In the 70s, the boy writes a comic book.

And in the present day, the guy tried to turn his comic book into a superhero movie with a big budget.