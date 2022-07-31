Colin Farrell wants to reprise Penguin role in The Batman sequel

Colin Farrell seemed excited to jump back into the top hat to play Penguin in a possible sequel to The Batman.

The 46-year-old actor spoke about the possibility of reprising the role of Oswald Cobblepot in an interview with Entertainment tonight.

“Oh my god, are you kidding?” he said at the premiere of the movie Thirteen Lives. ‘It’s so much fun, are you kidding? [with] me? I’ve been around, man. That was an easy sport, I mean… it was a joy.’

Farrell played the part in The Batman, which came out in March. A sequel to the film was announced in April.

The sequel will star Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader and will be directed by Matt Reeves, who helmed the first film.

“Matt is down to his bollocks, you know, floating over the keyboard and just planning the story because he’s so meticulous,” said the In Bruges actor.

While he hasn’t been officially announced to be a part of the second film in the series, Farrell is already set to return to Penguin in an upcoming miniseries based on the character.

‘[Reeves is] so obsessive about what he’s doing, but he’s also all over The Penguin,” he continued. “I mean, he’s not going to direct it, but he knows the structure of the scripts and who’s going to direct them. And so it’s exciting.’

The Batman was both a critical and commercial success upon its release earlier in the year.

Made on a budget of nearly $200 million, the film grossed nearly $370 million at the domestic box office and over $400 million internationally according to Box Office Mojo.

It received four MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations at this year’s ceremony and has an 85% rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis starred in the film alongside Pattinson and Farrell.