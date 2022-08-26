Colin Farrell rocks a dapper look in a suit and suspenders while filming Sugar

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Colin Farrell shook up quite the neat look on Thursday while filming his new Apple TV Plus series Sugar.

The 46-year-old actor was spotted taking a coffee break at the series’ base camp as production continues in downtown Los Angeles.

The actor was spotted chatting with a female production team member as they walked through the set between takes.

Brave Colin: Colin Farrell quite shook the neat look on Thursday while filming his new Apple TV Plus series Sugar

The actor was spotted wearing a spotless white shirt with a black tie and black suspenders.

Farrell rocked a clean-shaven look for his day on set, rocking a silver ring on his right hand while carrying a coffee.

The Irish actor completed his look with black trousers and shiny black shoes on set as filming continues.

Colin’s Look: The actor was spotted in a spotless white shirt with a black tie and black suspenders

Apple TV Plus announced the new series in early June, revealing that they had acquired the project in a “highly competitive situation.”

While no plot details have yet been revealed, Deadline reported several times that the show is an “LA-set contemporary take on the private detective story.”

Farrell leads a cast that also includes Amy Ryan and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, although no further casting details have been revealed.

Acquired: Apple TV Plus announced the new series in early June, revealing that they had acquired the project in a ‘highly competitive situation’

Mark Protosevich (The Cell, I Am Legend) created the series and will serve as executive producer alongside Farrell.

Fernando Meirelles (City of God, The Constant Gardener) will direct the series and will also serve as executive producer.

Simon Kinberg (X-Men movies, Deadpool, The Martian), Audrey Chon (Invasion, The Twilight Zone) and Scott Greenberg (The Guilty) will executive produce with Chip Vucelich.

Currently: Farrell is currently starring in the gripping thriller 13 Lives, which is available on Amazon Prime Video

Farrell is currently starring in the gripping thriller 13 Lives, which is available on Amazon Prime Video.

After that, he will be seen in The Banshees of Inisherin, which will hit theaters on October 21 and will reunite him with his In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths director Martin McDonagh.

He is also filming a self-titled Batman spin-off featuring his Penguin character for HBO Max.