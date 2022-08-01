Colin Farrell reveals he had panic attacks underwater when filming cave scenes for his latest biopic

Colin Farrell has dabbled in a number of different roles throughout his career, but his latest film was far from an easy one for the actor.

At the premiere of Thirteen Lives on Thursday, the 46-year-old star opened up about his experience filming certain scenes in the water.

The film depicts the real-life event of the Tham Luang Cave rescue in 2018, in which a coach and his team were trapped in a cave for approximately 18 days.

Colin spoke in an interview with Entertainment tonight about how he had panic attacks while filming some underwater cave scenes.

He explained that while he wasn’t the best swimmer, he was concerned about the realistic and expansive caves being built and filled with water.

Colin stated that the set was based on “the Tham Luang caves in Thailand, and they filled them with water, and we went down and there was no upstairs.”

Colin indicated that one of the main reasons filming the scenes was difficult for him was due to the fact that he couldn’t see a “surface” out of the water.

“So if you can’t and there’s basically a ceiling over your head, and there’s no sky at all, it’s just wreaking havoc in my mind,” the Batman star said.

The award-winning actor stated that he was grateful to be around two of the men who assisted in the real-life rescue mission, Rick Stanton and Jason Mallinson.

“But man, I had panic attacks underwater, that’s a new experience. An underwater panic attack is a new experience for me.’

Near the end of the interview, Colin added that one of the safety divers had told him that Thirteen Lives was “the most dangerous underwater movie he’s ever made.”

The biopic was directed by Ron Howard, who has worked on previous films such as A Beautiful Mind (2001).

In addition to Colin, Viggo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton and Pattakorn ‘Ploy’ Tangsupakul were also cast to play key roles in the film.

Playing the rescue diver role is the opposite of his recent villain character in The Batman.

In an interview on JOE.ie while promoting the survival movie, he also got into filming the cave scenes. “I didn’t feel comfortable with it,” he admitted.

“I was really relieved when we finished the film, and no one was hurt,” Colin added.

