Colin Farrell hits the red carpet in style at the premiere of Thirteen Lives

Entertainment
Colin Farrell closed his week by promoting his new Amazon Prime Video movie Thirteen Lives.

The 46-year-old Irish actor took to the red carpet at the Westwood Village Theater in Los Angeles for the premiere.

The film — based on the true story of the extraordinary rescue mission to rescue a soccer team from a cave in Thailand — will hit limited theaters on July 29 before arriving on Amazon Prime Video on August 5.

Farrell stepped out wearing a white tank top under a sharp taupe suit jacket, plus a silver chain dangling around his neck.

The clean-shaven star with a pair of small silver earrings in each ear plus some rings.

He completed his look with matching taupe pants and gray suede shoes for his red carpet look.

Thirteen Lives is based on the gripping true story of a soccer team and an assistant coach who visited Tham Luang Cave in Northern Thailand in 2018.

Shortly after they entered the cave, the rain partially flooded the cave, preventing the 12 team members (aged 11 to 16) and a 25-year-old assistant from leaving.

The incident led to an international team of divers coming together for an intense rescue mission.

Farrell plays John Volnathan, one of the four British divers in the expedition, along with Richard Stanton (Viggo Mortensen), Jason Mallinson (Paul Gleeson), and Chris Jewell (Tom Bateman).

The cast also includes Joel Edgerton as Harry Harris, one of the Australian divers who is also part of the rescue mission, and Pattakorn “Ploy” Tangsupakul as Buahom.

Ron Howard (Solo) directs from a script by William Nicholson (Everest, Unbroken), while Howard also produces with longtime partner Brian Grazer.

Cast: The cast also includes Joel Edgerton as Harry Harris, one of the Australian divers who is also part of the rescue mission and Pattakorn "trick" Tangsupakul as Buahom

Director: Ron Howard (Solo) directing from a script by William Nicholson (Everest, Unbroken)

Producer: Howard also produces with his longtime partner Brian Grazer (above)

Director: Ron Howard (Solo) directs from a script by William Nicholson (Everest, Unbroken), while Howard also produces with longtime partner Brian Grazer

Howard also posed with some of the real people involved in this incident, including Josh Bratchley, Vernon Unsworth, Thanet Natisri, Ron Howard, Rick Stanton and Connor Roe.

Also hitting the red carpet was model/influencer Mara Teigen, who donned an off-shoulder black dress with a slit on the leg and black pumps.

She was accompanied by her boyfriend, NHL player Evander Kane.

Team: Pattakorn "trick" Tangsupakul attends Prime Video's Thirteen Lives Premiere at Westwood Village Theater

Ploy: Pattakorn “Ploy” Tangsupakul attends Prime Video’s Thirteen Lives premiere at the Westwood Village Theater

