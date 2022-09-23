Colin Ackermann delays the inevitable as Middlesex inch into title contention

Middlesex 297 (Simpson 92, Eskinazi 64, Higgins 53, Finan 5-58) and 271 (Holden 91, Stoneman 81, Parkinson 4-69) batted Leicestershire 294 (Swindells 67, Scriven 65) and 194 (Ackermann 80, Roland-Jones 4-50) by 80 runs

Having had Leicestershire on the ropes at 13 for four at Thursday’s close, Middlesex took a little longer than expected to finish the job but completed an 80-run win to set up an unexpectedly thrilling finale to the Division Two campaign in the LV= Insurance County Championship , with still three candidates for the two promotion places.

Toby Roland-Jones finished with four for 50 and seven wickets in the match as Leicestershire were bowled out for 194, with Colin Ackermann producing the most significant opposition display, batting almost four hours for his 80.

Tailenders Chris Wright and Michael Finan had fun at the end as they put on 61 runs in just over 11 overs for the last wicket.

Nottinghamshire had looked to have the Division Two title in the bag after seven wins, but after their humiliating defeat to Worcestershire at New Road earlier in the week, Middlesex’s win makes a significant dent in their cushion at the top of the table.

It means the leaders begin the final round of fixtures on Monday with their advantage reduced to just nine points, with Middlesex in second, although they themselves are looking nervously over their shoulders at Glamorgan, whose victory against Derbyshire in Cardiff moves them just nine points back in third .

Nottinghamshire’s final opponents are Durham at Trent Bridge, while Middlesex themselves travel to Worcester. Glamorgan take on Sussex at Hove.

Leicestershire could have been in further disarray on the third night had poor light not allowed them to return to the dressing room earlier than planned.

They lasted just over half an hour on the final morning before losing their fifth wicket, Harry Swindells walking himself before the umpire’s finger was raised after a swinging delivery from Roland-Jones hit him straight in front.

Tom Scriven, the former England U19 all-rounder, played well with Ackermann as the pair added 34 for the sixth wicket, but the introduction of Luke Hollman’s leg spin paid immediate dividends, as it had done twice earlier in the match.

Scriven was his victim this time, popping a bat pad to short leg as he looked to flick one away. When Barnes fell not out, beaten for pace when lbw to Ethan Bamber, Leicestershire were 70 for seven.

But with the stubborn Callum Parkinson now at the other end, Middlesex were frustrated for more than an hour and a half before they could take the eighth wicket, Leicestershire adding 65 runs in the process, with Ackermann surviving a chance to wicketkeeper John Simpson on 51.

The breakthrough came in an unexpected way. Sam Robson succeeded, with Hollman unable to make further inroads and the off-spinner set a leg break to have Ackermann leg before on the sweep.

One wicket brought another as Parkinson fell in the next over, with Tim Murtagh pushing one through to hit the front pad on the line.

Yet Middlesex were forced to wait a little longer before their celebrations could begin, Wright and Finan taking the opportunity to swing the bat without pressure, the former finishing 36 not out after Finan edged to deep midwicket from Robson to end the contest at 15.15.