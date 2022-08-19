Coles shopper’s fury after checkout operator closed the register on him

<!–

A Coles shopper has stormed out of the store in frustration after unpacking his full cart on the conveyor belt before the cashier closed the register on him.

Scott, of Bathurst, NSW, was spending an hour doing his weekly shopping with his eight-month-old as he queued at the checkout and unloaded his cart.

Scott was third in line, but when he reached the front, the attendant told him ‘sorry, my shift is over’ and left.

The frustrated customer said he was waiting for the next clerk to start their shift, but grew increasingly frustrated when no replacement came.

Loving husband and father, Scott (pictured) ran errands for his family for the week, with an eight-month-old in his arms, when a Coles store clerk made his weekly shop miserable

Scott’s ordeal gained support from fellow shoppers on the Coles Facebook page. Above is a stock photo

Scott was ready to put his frustrations behind him when another Coles employee finally approached him, he said.

However, the employee told him to put all his groceries back in the trolley and get back in line at another checkout.

“After a brief argument with the staff, I left the cartload of groceries, including a lot of meat, and walked out,” Scott said.

‘(I was) furious when I drove home. I called the store to file a complaint with the manager, who was not there.’

He said he then had to speak to the assistant manager ‘who didn’t care and wasn’t interested’. “Outraged is an understatement.”

Many fellow shoppers were quick to back Scott after he posted a furious spray on Facebook, lamenting the death of customer service in Australia.

‘Yes. Shameful. No more customer service. Glad you ran away,” one said.

“That’s terrible…when I worked for Coles it didn’t matter if a shift ended, the staff had to serve the waiting customer and stay until the next shift started,” commented one ex-employee,” added another ready.

“That’s just so disgraceful. There’s no customer service anymore, but it’s not just Coles, it’s a hell of a lot,” said another.

Coles promised Scott he would get much better treatment the next time he went to the store (pictured)

Responding to Scott, Coles wrote: ‘We are disappointed to hear this as we expect our team members to be helpful and courteous to our customers at all times, and we are sorry this was not your experience’.

Coles said they forwarded Scott’s complaint to retail and regional business to “remind them of our expectations.”

“We trust you will notice improvement in the future and hope to see you back in the store soon.”