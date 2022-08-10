Coles ‘proud’ of land recognition on receipts despite criticism

<!–

Coles has been criticized by Indigenous leaders after an eagle-eyed shopper saw the Acknowledgment of Country on their receipt.

Printed at the bottom of the receipt, the statement read: ‘Coles Group recognizes the country’s traditional custodians across Australia. We recognize their strength and pay our respects to Elders past, present and emerging.”

“Coles Group extends that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and recognizes their rich cultures and advisory connection to land and water,” it added.

Wurundjeri Elder Ian Hunter related: the Herald Sun that Coles’ use of the Acknowledgment of Country was “unnecessary.”

‘To make it more meaningful, it would be better for Coles to locate the message on receipts for specific areas, for example Coles in Darebin could recognize the people of Woiwurrung,’ Mr Hunter said.

“The Acknowledgment of Country should not be taken lightly…I’m getting tired of it, it’s a real superlative.”

Coles is the largest private sector employer of Indigenous Australians, with over 4,400 employees

In a statement, Coles said he was “proud” to have the recognition of the country on his receipts.

“With more than 2,500 stores nationally and as one of Australia’s largest employers of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, Coles Group is proud to put an Acknowledgment of Country on our receipts,” said the supermarket giant.

“We work hard to create opportunities for Indigenous peoples, organizations, communities and customers to connect with our company and advance the understanding, value and recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures, histories, knowledge and rights. keep increasing.’

Coles drew up his first Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Plan 10 years ago.

The annual plan describes the supermarket’s “vision to reflect the communities (Coles) that serve by providing greater opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, organizations, communities and customers to interact with the company.”

Coles has over 4,400 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander team members and is the largest private sector employer of Indigenous Australians in the country.

The Acknowledgment of Country comes after Channel 9’s ‘The Block’ and Channel 10’s ‘The Masked Singer’ both recently recorded an Acknowledgment of Country.