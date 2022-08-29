Coles manager Karan Sharma sacked after reporting transgender worker’s strip in staff tearoom

An award-winning Coles store manager claims he was fired after whistled at a transgender worker who stripped naked in the staff’s tea room and now struggles to provide for his family of four.

Karan Sharma, 33, was appointed caretaker manager of the Caversham Coles store in Perth last year, after six years in the supermarket giant’s Albany stores.

But shortly after arriving, the father-of-two said he saw the transgender worker take off his clothes at a staff birthday party — exposing his scarred torso and pulling his pants down to his underwear — and complained to the state manager.

Sharma was fired from his $168,000-a-year job weeks later after employees made a series of allegations against him, including making transphobic, homophobic and racist comments.

The Fair Work Commission heard Mr Sharma reacted aggressively when confronted with the allegations and decided his evidence was not “credible” when it rejected his bid to reverse the dismissal this week.

However, Sharma insists he is innocent and claims that the altercation exploded after he tried to take action against the transgender employee who undressed in the workplace.

“Someone can be half-naked in the tea room and I’ve done something about it – but I’ve been told I discriminate against transgender, gay and lesbian people,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

‘I haven’t done anything wrong. I don’t know why this happened.’

An award-winning Coles store manager says he was fired after whistling at a transgender employee who undressed in the staff’s tea room (pictured)

Mr Sharma now works as a commission broker and struggles to make ends meet.

“I was number one in the state. It was my passion. I started in retail when I was 17 and it’s what I breathe. It’s not just heartbreaking – it broke everything,” he said.

Video of the incident, obtained by Daily Mail Australia, shows the staff member – who appeared in Coles’ promotional photos – pulling off his work surface to show where his breasts were surgically removed.

With birthday garlands and cakes on the tea coffee table, the worker drops his pants to reveal silky animal-print boxers.

Karan Sharma (third from right) now works as a commissioned broker

“I was a store manager and just got there, but I had complaints about the transgender worker,” Mr Sharma said.

“There was a video and when I saw the footage I almost fell off my chair. I sent it to the bosses, but the lawyers said they can change in the team room.

“I was like, oh, so we don’t need toilets now?

“I sent (the video) to the state manager and said, ‘I need some serious help here. This is what’s going on in my store.’ We’ve been on the phone for 43 minutes to discuss it.’

The transgender employee was immediately transferred to another store, Mr Sharma said. He claims he was the subject of complaints from staff members at the time.

Several staff members testified against Karan Sharma (left) at the Fair Work Commission

Supermarket bosses initially received an anonymous complaint about Sharma in August last year, six months after he started working in the East Perth store.

This was followed by four written complaints from employees between August 19 and September 1, the Fair Work Commission was told.

The allegations include that Mr Sharma “made disparaging remarks about materials displayed in-store to celebrate NAIDOC week and individually to support members of the LGBTQI community.”

The staff also claimed he made them clock out of hours after leaving the store, forcing them to take leave and change shifts to fit his family routine.

Karan Sharma outside a Coles store helps raise money to fight motor neuron disease

He is also alleged to have made racist, homophobic and transphobic comments to staff after details of the complaints were released, the Fair Work Commission heard.

But Mr Sharma says his farewell party was attended by 45 other employees who supported him, and has submitted 13 letters of support from former colleagues to the Commission.

The Fair Work Commission heard from eight Coles employees, including seven women, but the transgender employee did not testify.

Sharma claims his state manager promised his job was safe after he was initially suspended, but says he was fired two weeks later while that boss was on vacation.

The Fair Work Commission heard from eight Coles employees on Mr Sharma’s (redshirt, center) appeal against his dismissal, but the transgender employee did not testify

“I’ve had awards, presentations, I’ve had a successful career,” he said.

“I’ve won so many awards, it’s not funny. I didn’t think it was fair.’

In rejecting Mr Sharma’s appeal, The Fair Work Commission said: “As manager of the store, he was responsible for ensuring that his subordinates behaved in a manner consistent with the same Coles policy that he has applied to numerous occasions in many ways seriously violated .

“His blatant disregard for this policy in his interactions with his subordinates demonstrates that he was not fit to be their manager.”

But the Commission noted: ‘As regards the store’s performance, except for the above behavior, the Applicant had generally been a good manager.’

Coles declined to comment on the matter.